5 reasons why Oppressor Mk II should return in GTA 6 Online

GTA Online's Pegassi Oppressor MK II is arguably the most controversial vehicle ever added to the series. In fact, most fans don't want to see this flying bike return in GTA 6 as such futuristic vehicles aren't exactly compatible with the typical Grand Theft Auto themes. That being said, Rockstar Games' opinion on whether the bike should return in their next title is still a mystery.

While it would be better if they avoided adding it back, there are a few reasons why the opposite wouldn't be all bad, especially in the sequel's currently unannounced multiplayer mode. So, let's take a look at five reasons why the Oppressor MK II should return in GTA 6 Online.

Here are 5 reasons why the Pegassi Oppressor MK II should return in GTA 6 Online

1) It's really quick

As mentioned, GTA Online's Pegassi Oppressor MK II is a flying bike. It even comes equipped with a Rocket Boost and, per expert GTA vehicle YouTuber - Broughy1322, can go as fast as 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h).

Needless to say, speed is an incredibly important asset, especially in games like GTA Online. Therefore, having the Oppressor return in GTA 6 Online might not be too bad of an idea.

2) Could help with traversal

GTA 6's map, which will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, is expected to be the biggest map in the series yet. Hence, covering long distances across it would be much easier with something like the Oppressor MK II.

Additionally, it being a flying (and hovering) vehicle means that most terrain-based difficulties, that one would face with regular bikes and cars, could be eliminated.

3) Perfect for an online Grand Theft Auto environment

GTA 6 Online is yet to be officially announced by Rockstar Games. However, if the sequel's multiplayer turns out as grindy as its predecessor (GTA Online), then a vehicle like the Oppressor MK II is perfect to make things a little easier.

Additionally, the challenges that make sense in a story mode setting can be quite annoying in a multiplayer environment, and having the Oppressor available could negate them to a great extent.

That said, Rockstar Games should still get rid of the bike's missiles if it returns as that makes it overpowered and aids griefers.

4) Can act as a reward

Rockstar Games readjusted the prices of several GTA Online vehicles in 2023, among which was the Oppressor MK II. It now costs a whopping $8,000,000 with a $6,000,000 Trade Price.

While GTA 6's online mode having a better economy than its predecessor would be ideal, this flying bike, if it returns, should be priced in a similar range. This would give players something truly special to work towards and reward them for all the hard work with a tool that makes the game a little easier.

5) Looks cool

The Oppressor MK II may be one of the most disliked vehicles in the series but it cannot be denied that it looks really unique and stylish. It seems to be based on BMW's hover bike concept and that sets it apart from most cars and bikes in GTA Online at the moment.

The same might end up being the case in GTA 6 Online and that would give the bike's owners not only something incredibly useful in terms of gameplay but also an aesthetically pleasing commodity to add to their collection.

FAQ:

Where to buy the Oppressor MK II in GTA Online?

Those interested in the Pegassi Oppressor MK II can buy it from GTA Online's Warstock Cache and Carry website.

