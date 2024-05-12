10 air jets GTA 6 should have in its online mode

Rockstar Games is yet to reveal GTA 6's online mode. However, the sequel not featuring one seems highly unlikely given the unprecedented success of GTA Online. It is expected to have various types of vehicles, among which could be air jets. GTA Online includes some great choices in this particular category and many of them are worthy of returning in the next game as well.

It would also be interesting to see Rockstar debut brand-new air jets based on some unique real-life aircraft. So, this article will list 10 air jets that GTA 6 should have in its online mode. It will include names that should return from GTA Online as well as some from real-life.

Note - None of the entries are confirmed to appear in GTA 6 yet. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Dassault Rafale and 9 other air jets that GTA 6 should have in its online mode

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The F-160 Raiju in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is possibly the best fighter plane in GTA Online at the moment. It debuted with the game's 2023 Summer Update and looks to be based on the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and Northrop YF-23.

Raiju is fast and weaponized and could be a vital asset in the sequel if it returns.

2) Mammoth Hydra

GTA Online's version of te Hydra (Image via GTA Wiki)

Mammoth Hydra is another popular fighter jet in GTA Online and is quite comparable to the F-160 Raiju in terms of features and utility. It was also one of the many vehicles in GTA San Andreas and has been a fan-favorite since.

Therefore, Rockstar should consider having Hydra return in GTA 6's story as well as online mode.

3) Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit (real-life)

B-2 Spirit in flight (Image via X/@northropgrumman)

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit is a real-life stealth bomber. What sets it apart from most other aircraft in the world is its highly unique, almost futuristic, design that somewhat resembles a bat.

Needless to say, the introduction of an aircraft based on the B-2 Spirit in GTA 6's online mode would be a great addition to the list of air jets in the GTA series.

4) RO-86 Alkonost

Alkonost at Sandy Shores airstrip (Image via Rockstar Games)

Seemingly inspired by the Russian Tupolev Tu-160 and American Rockwell B-1 Lancer, GTA Online's RO-86 Alkonost deserves a place in Grand Theft Auto 6's catalog due to its massive design alone.

While it doesn't offer a lot of utility, players can equip with it explosive, incendiary, gas, or cluster bombs.

5) Dassault Rafale (real-life)

Expand Tweet

Dassault Rafale is one of the best fighter jets in real life. It boasts a striking Delta Wing design lends it a highly unique aesthetic.

If added to Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode, Rafale's impressive speed and quick, snappy movement in the air can really entertain players.

6) Western Company Seabreeze

Seabreeze floating on water (Image via GTA Base)

Likely inspired by the Seawind 300c, Seabreeze is one of the most unique planes in GTA Online, thanks to its scorpion-like tail wing. However, this air jet also has the ability to float on water.

Since water might be a significant part of the GTA 6 map, having Seabreeze return could help with exploration.

7) Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk (real-life)

Expand Tweet

Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk is another stealth air jet that could elevate the potential air fleet of GTA 6's online mode if included. Its design isn't too different from the B-2 Spirit, but what separates it is a slightly more pronounced cabin and a V-tail.

8) Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird (real-life)

Expand Tweet

Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is a long-range strategic reconnaissance jet. It can operate at high altitudes and boasts a design that is unlike any plane featured in the GTA series.

While the SR-71 Blackbird was retired in 1999, Rockstar can consider reintegrating it into GTA 6's online mode.

9) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

The P-996 LAZER in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's JoBuilt P-996 LAZER is a very basic air fighter jet. However, it is a great option for players new to piloting. Hence, this jet could play a similar role in the next GTA title's online mode if included.

10) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The magnificent Luxor Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Aerial vehicles in GTA 6 should also consist of some non-fighter jet options, with the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe from GTA Online being a worthy candidate.

Its sleek looks, gold color scheme, and decent speed are perfect for those who want a life of luxury in GTA Online, and it can offer the same in Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode if reintegrated.

FAQ:

When will GTA 6 release?

Although a concrete GTA 6 release date is yet to be announced, the title is set to drop in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Check out more GTA 6-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback