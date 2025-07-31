5 reasons to play GTA Online this week (July 31 to August 6, 2025)

Every GTA Online weekly update brings along a set of payout increments, vehicles, and often property discounts, as well as a bunch of other offers. This week is no different, and there are some really good deals to take advantage of over the next few days. What's especially great is that most of the jobs handing out 2x rewards don't require an initial investment, allowing even beginners to earn bonus cash.
For those interested, here are five reasons to play GTA Online this week, starting from today, July 31, all the way through August 6, 2025.
Free Imani Tech car and 4 other reasons to play GTA Online this week (July 31 - August 6, 2025)
1) QuickiePharm Deliveries bonuses
GTA Online QuickiePharm Deliveries were added in June 2025 with the Money Fronts DLC. Players simply need to visit the QuickiePharm depot, stand in the mission marker, and press the prompted button to start these delivery missions.
The payout varies between $2,500, $5,000, and $7,500, based on the distance. The current weekly update has doubled these rewards, allowing players to earn a decent income for very easy work. Furthermore, completing five QuickiePharm Deliveries beats the $100,000 weekly challenge.
2) Safeguard Deliveries bonuses
GTA Online Safeguard Deliveries aren't too different from Quickiepharm Deliveries and involve transporting high-value goods for Bobcat Security or Gruppe Sechs Security. To start these missions, players must visit either firm's depot, stand in the mission marker, and press the prompted button.
The standard payout for each delivery is around $20,000, which has been doubled for the current weekly update. Needless to say, the rewards aren't huge even with the bonus, but it's really simple work, and can be a good way to earn extra cash in between heists or business runs.
3) Free Imani Tech car
The Vapid Aleutian, an Imani Tech and Armor Plating-compatible SUV, is this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride. It usually costs $1,835,000, but those who finish in the top two in an LS Car Meet Series Race for three days in a row (through August 6, 2025) will get the car for free.
Imani Tech vehicles can either be fitted with a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit. Armor Plating, on the other hand, provides explosion resistance to a degree. Both can be equipped at the Vehicle Workshop of a player's Celebrity Solutions Agency.
4) Vapid FMJ is back and is on a discount
The Vapid FMJ, a sleek supercar likely inspired by the Aston Martin Vulcan, was removed from its sale website in June 2023. In addition to good looks, the vehicle offers an excellent top speed of 125.50 mph (according to popular YouTuber Broughy1322's tests) when equipped with all the standard performance upgrades.
Rockstar Games has not only brought the Vapid FMJ back for this GTA Online weekly update, but also discounted its $1,750,000 price tag by a generous 40% at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.
5) Discount on the Darnell Bros Garment Factory
The Darnell Bros Garment Factory is a lucrative business property, where the primary source of income for the owners is the FIB Files mission set. These are four heist-like missions, three of which pay around $150,000, and one around $300,000 every week.
It also generates a bit of extra cash passively in its safe, features a 10-car garage, a weapon workshop, and a door that leads to five fast-travel points across Los Santos. The Garment Factory usually costs $2,350,000 on Maze Bank Foreclosures, but its price has been discounted by 30% this week. Those looking for a good business can consider acquiring this one.
