5 things to avoid in GTA Online (July 24 to 30, 2025)

A new GTA Online weekly update is here, bringing along new payout increments, discounts, and other time-limited offers. Many are worth taking advantage of, as you can make extra cash and even get useful items at cheaper rates than usual. However, as is the case pretty much every week, there are also a couple of deals that you can consider skipping.

So in this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid doing in GTA Online this week, starting from today, July 24, through July 30, 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Buying the Service Carbine and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (July 24 - 30, 2025)

1) Buying Declasse Granger 3600LX

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is an SUV, likely based on the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. It isn't fast, but has many other interesting features like Imani Tech and Armor Plating compatibility; these allow you to hang on its sides and have bullet-resistant windows.

The Granger 3600LX costs $2,000,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos ($1,500,000 with Trade Price). But the reason why you should avoid buying the SUV in GTA Online this week is it being the Podium Vehicle, meaning there is a chance to acquire it for free.

Check out: How to get free Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online this week (July 24 to 30, 2025)

2) Buying Karin Sultan Classic

Karin Sultan Classic in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Sultan Classic is popular among JDM car enthusiasts. If you're one too, then it, likely based on the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I, might seem quite appealing. In terms of performance as well, the sports car is pretty decent, and although not compatible with Drift Tuning, the Sultan Classic can be a good option for casual drifting with Low-Grip Tires.

Having said that, this vehicle can be obtained for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride this week. As such, you should avoid buying it with cash, as that would save them $1,718,000, which is its base price.

Read more: Cayo Perico Motor Wars

3) Buying the Service Carbine

The Service Carbine is one the best guns in GTA Online from the Assault Rifles class. It costs $370,000, and is off by 50% in the Gun Van this week. This is a great deal, but the gun can be obtained for free through the Weapon Components quest, so you can consider holding off its purchase at the moment.

That said, note that completing this quest can take time. If you want it instantly, going for the 50% off deal in this GTA Online weekly update may not be that bad of a decision.

4) Completing The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is perhaps the best money-maker in GTA Online, allowing players to make around a million dollars every run. However, there is little more to do on the Cayo Perico island besides the heist, such as looting Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests every day. This weekly update has increased their payout, so they are worth grinding through July 30, 2025.

Note that you can only look for them as long as the scouting option for the heist is available. Therefore, launch The Cayo Perico Heist, and keep it in the setup phase to go back every day and collect Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests.

Also check: GTA Online Buried Stashes locations || Treasure Chests GTA Online locations

5) Buying Dinka Postlude

Here's a look at the Dinka Postlude (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Postlude, seemingly an iteration of the Honda Prelude Gen I, is highly customizable, but has poor performance. It costs $1,310,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (and has a Trade Price of $982,500) which is discounted by 40% this week.

This may look like a good deal, but the high customizability alone cannot justify the investment, especially since you would be paying even more for every modified component. Those on a tight budget should, hence, avoid purchasing the Postlude until they have enough cash in the bank.

Check out: Joe DeRosa GTA 5

