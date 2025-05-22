There are lots of things to do in GTA Online in 2025, like playing heists and missions, running businesses, or buying some interesting commodities. However, each weekly update (which releases every Thursday) introduces a fresh set of time-limited bonuses and discounts, and with those deals in mind, players would be better off skipping a couple of things.

In this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, from today, May 22, through May 28, 2025.

Buying a Galaxy Super Yacht and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (May 22 - 28, 2025)

1) Buying the Compact EMP Launcher

The Compact EMP Launcher shoots projectiles that can shut down vehicles for a few seconds. However, while it sounds interesting, it has little practical use. In its place, you could simply use some sort of explosive to get rid of any pursuers permanently.

There can be situations in which the Compact EMP Launcher may prove useful, like stopping a car to steal it. However, such limited use-cases don't properly justify a $525,000 investment. Although the weapon is available at a 30% discount during this GTA Online weekly update at the Gun Van, the price is still too much.

2) Buying the Vapid GB200

The Vapid GB200 sports car is up for sale on the Legendary Motorsport website for $940,000. It has a decent top speed but no room for any exclusive modifications. That said, its design, which seems to have taken inspiration from the Ford RS200, might interest vehicle enthusiasts.

Nevertheless, it is advised that players avoid buying the Vapid GB200 at least this week, as there is a chance to obtain it for free. Rockstar Games has made it the GTA Online Podium Vehicle, so players can spin The Lucky Wheel every day and try to win it through May 28, 2025.

3) Buying a Galaxy Super Yacht

One of the Galaxy Super Yachts (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three types of Galaxy Super Yachts in GTA Online, all incredibly expensive. For context, the most affordable yacht costs $6,000,000. While Galaxy Super Yacht prices are off by 40% this week, this attractive commodity has very little use.

In fact, they can't even be maneuvered like regular boats. Buying one does provide access to the A Superyacht Life missions, but they don't pay much. So, instead of spending millions on a Galaxy Super Yacht, it would be wise to invest that amount in areas that offer good returns.

Check out: GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions

4) Buying a Minigun

The Minigun in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Minigun is a very destructive weapon and can be a great asset against swarms of enemies as well as unarmored vehicles. Once a player attains Rank 120, this weapon becomes available for purchase at Ammu-Nation for $47,000.

This amount is almost pocket change in the context of GTA Online, but players don't even need to spend that much this week. The Minigun is being given away for free at the Gun Van through May 28, 2025.

5) Buying a Dewbauchee Specter

Here's a look at the Dewbauchee Specter (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dewbauchee Specter is another sports car, and it offers impressive performance along with sleek visuals, thanks to an exterior that seems to be based on the Aston Martin DB10. It can be bought from the Benny's Original Motor Works website for $599,000. The vehicle is somewhat on the expensive side, but decent enough with all its attributes taken into account.

Nevertheless, players should avoid buying the Dewbauche Specter this week, as they can get it for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. This can be done by winning any race in the LS Car Meet Series.

