5 things to avoid in GTA Online (May 29-June 4, 2025)

Various deals can be active in GTA Online at any given time, so it's best to be aware of them while making purchase decisions. Rockstar Games introduces bonuses, discounts, and other offers every Thursday via weekly updates, making it easier to buy certain items in the online multiplayer title. However, players can also avoid buying a couple of things, either because they aren't worth investing in or because there are better ways to acquire them.

There are lots of money-making options in the state of southern San Andreas, but spending wisely is always good. With that said, let's take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, that is from today, May 29, through June 4, 2025.

Buying Buckingham Luxor Deluxe and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (May 29-June 4, 2025)

1) Buying a Pfister Astron

The Pfister Astron is an in-game SUV whose design is likely based on the real-life Porsche Macan. It can accommodate four players and has a pretty good top speed when fully upgraded. That said, the vehicle costs $1,580,000, and it doesn't offer as many features to justify the price.

Luckily, as the Pfister Astron has been made the GTA Online Podium Vehicle, players should avoid buying it from Legendary Motorsport this week. Although winning the ride is not guaranteed, they should at least give it a try.

2) Buying a Small Special Cargo Warehouse

Inside a Special Cargo Warehouse (Image via Rocsktar Games)

GTA Online features three types of Special Cargo Warehouses - Small, Medium, and Large. The difference lies in the amount of cargo they can hold, and it goes without saying that Small holds the least.

This isn't exactly problematic, but it will result in players having to complete Sell Missions more often, which can feel tedious. Yes, they are the cheapest, and Rockstar has discounted all Special Cargo Warehouses by 30% this week. Nevertheless, investing in a Large or Medium Warehouse would be better in the long run.

Check out: GTA 5 Export Mixed Goods

3) Buying a Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

GTA Online's Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is a gold variant of the standard Buckingham Luxor plane. It is one of the most expensive items in the game, costing $10,000,000. However, even though the current GTA Online weekly update has applied a 30% discount on it, there is nothing that justifies the expense.

The Luxor Deluxe isn't very fast, and cannot be equipped with any useful upgrades. Furthermore, the lack of weapons and defensive measures makes it an easy target. Instead of paying such a high price for the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe, getting a fighter jet like the Mammoth F-160 Raiju would be a lot smarter.

4) Buying a Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Swift Deluxe is a gold variant of the standard Swift helicopter (Image via Rockstar Games)

The reason why GTA Online players should avoid buying the Buckingham Swift Deluxe is pretty much the same as the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe. The only difference is that instead of being a plane (like the Luxor), the Swift Deluxe is a helicopter. It costs $5,150,000 and is off by 30% this week.

Sadly, the helicopter won't be of much use in a competitive environment. It surely looks great, but that alone is not a good enough factor to warrant a purchase.

5) Buying an Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT is a sports car with an exterior likely inspired by the Audi e-Tron GT. It is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating. While its top speed is a bit of a let-down (even with performance upgrades), the vehicle can accelerate really quickly.

The Omnis e-GT's cost of $1,795,000 is also not too bad considering its features, but it is better not to spend any money on the car this week. Instead, it can be obtained for free as the GTA Online LS Car Meet Prize Ride by finishing in the top five in any LS Car Meet Series races for three days in a row.

