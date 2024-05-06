10 best GTA 5 characters in the campaign, ranked

GTA 5 characters have played a big role in making the game memorable. Although the antagonists in Rockstar Games' 2013 release leave a lot to be desired, the others, that is the three protagonists and some from the supporting cast, make for an enjoyable playthrough even a decade after the game's release. Interestingly, some of them have even been a part of the title's multiplayer, GTA Online, adding to their legacy.

In this article, we will rank the 10 best GTA 5 characters from the main story campaign based on their impact on the plot and overall performance.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Jimmy De Santa and 9 more of the best GTA 5 characters in the campaign, ranked

10) Solomon Richards

Solomon Richards is a veteran Vinewood film producer, and Michael De Santa is a big fan of him. Despite having a pretty small role, he comes off as a warm, likable person and even helps Michael fulfill his life-long dream of producing a movie.

9) Ron Jakowski

Ron Jakowsi is Trevor Philips' associate and one of the funniest GTA 5 characters. He is deeply loyal to Trevor and sticks around despite being mistreated regularly. Ron also runs a conspiracy theory podcast on the in-game radio and listening to it can keep players quite entertained on the drive.

8) Lazlow Jones

Lazlow Jones is an iconic recurring GTA series character but only appeared physically in GTA 5. He is the host of the reality TV Show Fame or Shame in the 2013 game's campaign and landing on the wrong side of Michael and Trevor leads to situations that are pretty embarrassing for him but hilarious for players.

7) Martin Madrazo

Martin Madrazo is a drug lord and a feared personality in Los Santos, a portrayal that is conveyed effectively during his first meeting with Michael. However, Martin's involvement in some amusing moments, especially those featuring his wife and Trevor, prevents him from being one-dimensional and makes him a memorable character.

6) Jimmy De Santa

Jimmy is an irresponsible slack who constantly blames his father (Michael) for all his shortcomings. This is pretty funny initially but it makes him one of the most hated GTA 5 characters over time, which notably helps with the plot.

That said, Jimmy also contributes to reuniting the split-up De Santa family later on, which redeems him as a character to some extent.

5) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is a tech wizard and an old friend of Michael and Trevor. He is sharp and assists the protagonists in several heists, can be hilarious, and is quite integral to the plot. Although Lester's role in GTA Online can be very infuriating, he remains one of the best GTA 5 characters from the campaign.

4) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis ranks high among the funniest characters in the GTA series. He is Franklin's best friend and aspires to be a gangster. However, his talent for getting into trouble and his conversations with Trevor make for some of the most hilarious moments in the campaign, rendering him one of the best GTA 5 characters.

3) Franklin Clinton

Franklin's journey in GTA 5 story mode is that of rags to riches. He is very likable, eager to learn, and acts as the glue that holds the protagonist trio together. Franklin also boasts a pretty cool ability that slows down time when he drives, making him unique.

2) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa has all the characteristics required for a perfect GTA protagonist. This is probably why he is popular among fans. He is an intriguing individual, very fun to play as, and can even seem like the main protagonist out of all the three GTA 5 lead characters due to his charm.

1) Trevor Philips

Trevor is psychotic in every sense of the word and can be very hard to get behind as a protagonist. However, he isn't all rage and does exhibit emotion, albeit occasionally.

In a nutshell, Trevor is an unpredictable character who can be very enjoyable but quite menacing as well, making him arguably the best out of all GTA 5 characters from the campaign.

FAQ:

Can GTA 5 characters return in GTA 6?

Some GTA characters have appeared across multiple entries in the series, but none of the GTA 5 characters are confirmed to return in GTA 6 yet.

