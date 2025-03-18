GTA 5 Online frozen money glitch seemingly still works in 2025, giving millions to some

Despite Rockstar Games making various new changes in the latest GTA 5 Online update, a frozen money glitch still seemingly works in the PS4 version. According to a YouTuber named 3r1kyano (YouTube/@3r1kyanoYT), you can still exploit a money glitch solo after the recent 1.70 title update.

Players can make millions by using the money glitch in GTA 5 Online. This article explores more.

Note: GTA 5 Online players are advised to stay away from money glitches, as Rockstar Games takes strict action against exploiters.

YouTuber shares working frozen money glitch in GTA 5 Online after the recent update

On March 15, 2025, YouTuber 3r1kyano posted the above video demonstrating the frozen money glitch in GTA Online. According to them, you will need a vehicle garage, six or eight million to buy the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, a capture job ready, and the targeting mode set to ‘Assisted Aim - Partial’ to start the process.

As per the steps shown in the video, you should visit your garage and purchase and store the Imponte Duke O'Death. Then, buy the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II and disconnect the internet as soon as you press the confirm button.

Load into GTA 5 single-player and join the Creator Mode. Create a random Capture Job (if you don’t have one already) and publish it. Then, go to the Load Creation option in the Creator Tool, find the recently published job, and test it.

Head to the Online tab in the Pause menu and open Credits & Legal. According to the YouTuber, you must join ANAWACK2P4 in GTA 5 Online and wait for a few seconds for the screen to clear. Join ANAWACK7 and wait for the game to load. Once, you are on the ground, press the circle three times to remove the credits.

Join an Invite Only session and visit the garage. According to the YouTuber, you should have the Duke O'Death, Oppressor Mk II, and the same amount of money as before. Swap both vehicles’ locations a few times and change your appearance to force save the game.

After that, join a new session to continue with the GTA 5 Online gameplay.

