GTA 6 news in Take-Two's earnings call today (May 15): Possibilities explored

Grand Theft Auto fans are undoubtedly looking forward to more GTA 6 news as soon as possible. Fortunately, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent company) has scheduled its Earnings Call meeting today, May 15, 2025. Based on previous instances, we can expect some GTA 6 news from the officials.

However, it is likely that the parent company will simply reshare what Rockstar Games has revealed so far, without any new additions. This article will explain more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Take-Two Interactive is expected to share some GTA 6 news in its May 2025 Earnings Call

Just a few days before the Earnings Call event of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games shared three major GTA 6 news items. At first, the studio announced the GTA 6 delay with a definitive release date, which not only upset fans but also impacted the parent company’s stock value.

However, on May 6, 2025, Rockstar Games dropped the highly anticipated second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 and also released a website with around 70 screenshots and various other in-game details. As of now, we have the following details about the upcoming game:

Trailer 1

Trailer 2

Definitive release date

Official website of the game

Introduction to various characters, including the protagonists

Some details about the new map

Several in-game screenshots and artwork

We can expect Take-Two Interactive to include most (if not all) of these details to present in a collective and official manner in its Earnings Call meeting today.

Also read: 7 things not to expect from GTA 6 Online

To date, the parent company has not shared any major GTA 6 news, except for scaling down the first release window to fall 2025, before it got delayed. Therefore, unless Rockstar Games shares new information, we should not expect any from Take-Two Interactive directly.

The developer revealed that the upcoming game is still unfinished and needs more time to polish things. Therefore, expecting GTA 6 news frequently (especially from Rockstar) might be disappointing.

Considering the GTA 6 release date is still over a year away, we should not expect another trailer or pre-order openings this early. However, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as both companies can surprise everyone out of the blue.

