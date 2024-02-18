Is it worth buying FR36 in GTA Online?

The Fathom FR36 has recently been one of the most talked-about cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it on the first day of the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Chop Shop DLC release with many unique features and upgrades. As is customary, the car instantly became popular within the motorhead community. However, the Fathom FR36 has a simple look and a relatively high price tag.

Because of this, many new players are still skeptical about its utilities. To help, this article discusses whether or not it is worth getting the Fathom FR36 in GTA Online in 2024. Spoiler summary: yes, it is.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Things to know before buying the Fathom FR36 in GTA Online

The GTA Online Fathom FR36 is a sports coupe based on the real-life third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupé. This is the reason why it has a boring round-shaped boxy body. However, the car's looks can certainly fool you, as Rockstar Games has added remarkable features under its covers.

While its engine model is yet to be figured out by the community, you can experience the five-speed transmission box powering the rear wheels of the car while driving. Per the official game files, the Fathom FR36 can run at a top speed of 95.07 mph or 153.00 km/h. However, its actual top speed is 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in 2024.

While you can use the Fathom FR36 for all in-game races, it is primarily known for its new Drift Race compatibility. Rockstar Games added the new Drift Tuning Modification to the car, completely changing its performance output. Applying this modification removes all other upgrades and makes the car more slippery.

This helps professional drifters to show their drifting skills more efficiently. Currently, the Fathom FR36 is one of the eight Drift Tuning cars in GTA 5 Online. However, this modification should only be applied if you are a skilled drifter. Otherwise, you’ll find it very difficult to drive the car for daily commutes.

The FR36 has quick acceleration and good handling (without the Drift Tuning Modification). Expert drivers can finish a lap within 1:04.214 minutes. These features make the vehicle worth buying in the game. You can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a fixed price of $1,610,000.

Although it is not yet confirmed, we can expect to see the Fathom FR36 in the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay as well.

