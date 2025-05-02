GTA 6 not the reason behind Borderlands 4 release date, suggests Gearbox's head

Gearbox Software recently clarified that Borderlands 4’s release date change is not associated with GTA 6. On April 29, 2025, the studio’s head, Randy Pitchford, announced that the upcoming game would be released earlier than before. Considering both Gearbox and Rockstar Games come under Take-Two Interactive’s umbrella, gaming fans began to speculate that the change has something to do with the upcoming GTA title.
However, Pitchford shared another statement saying that the Borderlands 4’s release date change had nothing to do with any other releases.
Gearbox head indirectly declines GTA 6’s relation with Borderlands 4's release date
On April 30, 2025, Randy Pitchford shared the above statement on his X profile, where he stated the following as the reason behind the Borderlands 4 release date change:
“Our decision is literally 0% about any other product’s actual or theoretical launch date.”
Even though he did not mention Rockstar Games or the GTA 6 release date directly, the word on the street is that they are both related.
The Gearbox Software head also stated that he had no insider information about the launch of GTA 6.
Take-Two Interactive acquired Gearbox Software in June 2024, and it became a sibling organization of Rockstar Games. It goes without saying that Grand Theft Auto is the most profitable franchise for the parent organization, and no other game developers want to clash with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 release.
Even though we don’t know the exact release date yet, the game is supposed to come out in the fall season (September, October, and November) this year. This is the reason why the Borderlands 4 release date change piqued the interest of GTA 6 fans.
