"That's modded GTA 5": Fans react to alleged GTA 6 leak surfacing on social media

Social media is filled with many GTA 6 leaks, both real and fake. Since real leaks get immediately taken down by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, you are likely to see bogus leaks circulating more often. Recently, an X user named Jason From GTA 6 (X/@JasonFromGTAsix) shared the following image claiming it to be a “new” leak from the upcoming game.

However, a user named YoLa (@YnGENTERPISE) commented:

“That's modded GTA 5.”

Many users pointed out that both of them were wrong and the image was actually a screenshot from an old GTA 6 leaked video from 2022. Anthony Gomez (X/@Tonyg072017) commented:

“No it’s not. It’s part of the leaks in 2022 I saw the leaked footage.”

Another user named ryan wilson (@rwwilson21) stated that the image was from an underdeveloped scene from the 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

Several others also called out on @JasonFromGTAsix, and stated that it was an old leak.

Fans’ reactions to the alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 new leak (Images via X)

Some also pointed out the edited aspect of the GTA 6 image. User cam (X/@camstayfaded) commented:

“bro upscaled the leak from 2022 and called it “NEW”

Another user Caleb! (X/@coolkid22191) stated:

“Looks like someone ran the leak through an ai finisher filter lol.”

User Mi jO (X/@MijoProsev) pointed out the origin of the alleged screenshot and commented:

“not new, from hacker leaks, includes even some npc conversation about brain chips and conspiracy theories.”

Readers should note that the image was a part of the original 2022 leaks, disclosed by the GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj and his team. The currently circulating one has been morphed with image-upscaling technology and a fake mini-map to make it look authentic.

Grand Theft Auto fans called out on an X user for a morphed GTA 6 leaked image

On May 12, 2024, X user @JasonFromGTAsix shared an image on their profile claiming it to be a new GTA 6 leak. However, dedicated Grand Theft Auto fans immediately identified many anomalies in the image and called out the original poster for allegedly sharing an old image as new.

The user has been known for many bogus Grand Theft Auto 6-related claims in the past. Therefore, readers are advised not to trust any leaks unless they are acknowledged by Rockstar Games or any reliable sources.

FAQs on Grand Theft Auto 6

Are there any new leaks from Grand Theft Auto 6?

No. There have been no new Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks for the last five months. The last actual leak was the GTA 6 trailer, which got leaked on the release date itself.

