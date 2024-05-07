Top 5 GTA 5 Free Fire Mods in 2024 (PC)

GTA 5 Free Fire mods can bring certain elements from the popular multiplayer title to the story mode of Rockstar Games' 2013 release. While they won't exactly change the gameplay in GTA 5, they do add some freshness and excitement for Free Fire fans who also play the Rockstar Games title regularly in 2024. That being said, it should be noted that mods can only be installed on the game's PC version.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the top five Free Fire mods for GTA 5 in 2024. The mods have been ranked based on the quality of content provided.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Andrew Free Fire Max [Add-On Ped] and other top 4 GTA 5 Free Fire mods in 2024 (PC)

5) Free Fire Angelic Pant Heroic Logo

The Free Fire Angelic Pant Heroic Logo mod in GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

This is a pretty simple, albeit interesting, Free Fire mod for GTA 5. It adds a black pant featuring Free Fire's Angelic logo on the front and the game's Heroic logo at the back pockets, as seen in the image above.

Needless to say, this mod is an attractive option for Free Fire fans who play GTA 5 in 2024 or are replaying the story mode while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

Download link

4) T-Shirt Free Fire for Franklin

Franklin wearing the Free Fire mod T-shirt (Image via gta5-mods.com)

This is another interesting GTA 5 clothing mod that is themed around Free Fire. It adds a unique t-shirt for Franklin Clinton, one of the game's three protagonists and among the best characters in GTA 5.

The modded apparel looks more detailed than the previous entry and has an interesting design, such as Free Fire's Heroic logo and some fire graphics. It fits quite well with most of the other clothing items already present in Rockstar's 2013 release and seems perfect for Free Fire fans.

Download link

3) Free Fire Blue Flame Draco AK

Franklin wielding the modded weapon (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Blue Flame Draco is an assault rifle-like weapon in Free Fire that is shaped like a dragon with a striking blue color scheme.

These attributes make it look incredibly unique, and although there are no such weapons in GTA 5, the Blue Flame Draco itself can be brought to Rockstar Games' title via the Free Fire Blue Flame Draco AK mod.

Download link

2) Andrew Free Fire Max [Add-On Ped]

Andrew's Free Fire mod for GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Andrew is a well-known character from Free Fire whose character model is introduced in GTA 5 by installing a Free Fire mod titled Andrew Free Fire Max [Add-On Ped].

While it doesn't look exactly like Andrew from Free Fire, it is a decent attempt at recreating him. That being said, players will also require the AddonPeds mod to use this GTA 5 mod in the game.

Download link

1) DJ Alok Free Fire [Add-On Ped]

DJ Alok's Free Fire mod for GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

DJ Alok is another character from Free Fire that can be added to GTA 5 story mode via a mod. However, this Free Fire mod looks a lot more detailed and closer to the character's actual appearance in the multiplayer title, which is why it has achieved a higher rank on this list.

Since this is an Add-On Ped mod, it will require the installation of the AddonPeds mod for GTA 5 on PC. Readers should also note that this, as well as the Andrew Free Fire Max mod, are only character model mods and won't carry over any of their abilities from Free Fire to GTA 5.

Download link

FAQ:

Is it safe to use mods in GTA 5 Online?

No. Using mods in GTA 5 Online can result in an account suspension and even a permanent ban. Furthermore, you cannot get unbanned from GTA Online.

