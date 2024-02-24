Why GTA 6 Online must have private lobbies

GTA 6 is expected to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025, and an online multiplayer mode might likely be added as well. Now, Grand Theft Auto Online, the currently running multiplayer game in the series, has private lobbies where you can either play solo or invite your friends. This way, you aren't required to interact with any player you don't want to.

This choice is quite popular among those who wish to avoid griefers and is especially relevant on PCs, where hackers run rampant. However, it took years before Rockstar implemented this feature in Grand Theft Auto Online. This article discusses why they should ensure that GTA 6 Online has this feature available by default.

Why private lobbies are mandatory for GTA 6 Online

The main reason why the upcoming game needs to have private lobbies from the get-go is because of griefers and hackers. These players love to ruin the game for others and would go to any lengths to do so. This is why having the option to set up a private lobby is essential, so only those whom you've invited can join. As of this writing, you can play GTA Online solo or invite friends, but this wasn't always the case.

GTA Online was a major upgrade over the multiplayer game modes that Rockstar Games made in their earlier titles, like GTA 4 or Red Dead Redemption. It allowed 30 players to join the massive San Andreas map and play together. You can interact with other players in a public session or ignore them altogether. In fact, the game often wants you to encounter other players.

For instance, when you're doing a sell mission, everyone else in the lobby is tasked with trying to stop you. They can choose not to do this, of course, but griefing goes beyond just missions.

The sole objective of some players is to harass everyone they come across. Now, Rockstar is definitely guilty of encouraging this and even helping the griefers by releasing vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II or weapons like the Orbital Cannon.

That said, they've also made attempts to fix this by adding vehicles to counter griefers in GTA Online or nerfs to the griefer's favorite accessory, the Oppressor Mk II. They've also added an official car meet hub where griefing is impossible (the LS Car Meet). Yet all this fails to prevent a hacker from ruining your day by putting you in a cage or abusing God Mode glitches.

As such, the ultimate feature for preventing hackers and griefers is the ability to create private sessions. Despite this, it took Rockstar nearly a decade to add such a simple feature to Grand Theft Auto Online. Gamers had to resort to other tricks to create private lobbies. On the other hand, Red Dead Online has no such feature yet, and it also suffers from an influx of hackers and griefers. There's a mod for this game that allows you to set up private lobbies.

This shows how far players are willing to go to avoid griefers. So, this doesn't have to be the case for GTA 6 Online. Rockstar must add solo and invite-only sessions to the game when it launches in 2025.

