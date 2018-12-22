×
Wilson breaks tie in 3rd period Capitals beat Sabres 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    22 Dec 2018, 08:40 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with seven minutes left, Braden Holtby made 36 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Friday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov started the winning play when he stole the puck from goalie Carter Hutton behind the net. The center quickly fed Wilson just outside of the crease. Wilson has 10 goals in 15 games this season.

Washington has won six of its last seven games and has beaten the Sabres twice at home in less than a week. Buffalo is 0-5-2 in its last seven games in Washington.

Washington opened the scoring in the second period on Chandler Stephenson's short-handed goal, and Johan Larsson tied it at 9:01 of the third.

DEVILS 5, SENATORS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Reigning MVP Taylor Hall had two goals and two assists and New Jersey rode its top line beat Ottawa and snap a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Palmieri added a goal and two assists, Nico Hischier had a goal and an assists and the line finished with nine points as the Devils won for only the fourth time in the last 17 games (4-7-6).

Pavel Zacha ignited the outburst with a short-handed goal and Keith Kinkaid made 25 saves.

Matt Duchene scored twice for Ottawa.

