5 things Mojang did right with Minecraft 1.21 update

1.21 is the next major Minecraft update, bringing a ton of amazing content, ranging from powerful new redstone components to a dangerous new structure with multiple new hostile mobs within. And since Mojang has confirmed that no major content will be added to the update before release, now is the perfect time to reflect on everything 1.21 has done right so far.

Detailed below are five of the best examples of content that Mojang has added, knocked out of the park with 1.21.

5 things Minecraft 1.21 has done right

1) Crafter

Crafters are going to revolutionize automated farming (Image via Mojang)

The upcoming crafter is a redstone block that can take materials as input and then craft them into different output items. For this reason, crafters will revolutionize many different Minecraft farms by allowing them to chain into one another in powerful and interesting ways.

For example, bamboo farms could be set up to automatically convert bamboo into planks for use in buildings, or sugar cane and creeper farms could have their outputs automatically converted into firework rockets to power elytra flights.

2) Trial Chambers

Trial chambers are an amazing new structure for the game (Image via Mojang)

Trail chambers are 1.21's premier feature and are large combat structures found underground. They are filled with trial spawners, which are spawners that spit out several waves of mobs before deactivating for cooldown periods. If these mobs are defeated, trial spawners will spit out loot, including trial keys needed to open the new Minecraft vault blocks.

These vault blocks can have great loot, including emeralds, golden apples, diamonds, and enchanted books for some of Minecraft's best enchantments like mending, fortune, channeling, and even tridents.

Trial chambers also have an optional harder variant, known as ominous trials, which can be activated by entering the chamber with the revamped bad omen Minecraft status effect.

3) Mace Weapon

This knockback effect is unlike anything else in the game (Image via Mojang)

The new Minecraft mace weapon is the first weapon addition since the crossbow. The weapon is unique for several reasons: it has a powerful AOE knockback effect that can blast enemies around the original target back. The mace can also convert fall damage into damage to whatever it hits. This gives it powerful utility nearly unmatched by any other weapon.

There are also three unique Minecraft mace enchantments that make it an even better weapon. The first is the density enchantment. This increases the rate at which the mace converts blocks fallen into damage dealt. The second is breach, which reduces the effectiveness of the target's armor. The last is wind burst, which allows players to spring back up into the air after striking a target.

These all combine to make the mace a super fun and interesting weapon to use, making PvP much more exciting.

4) New Mobs

The breeze is the more mechanically interesting of the two new mobs (Image via Mojang)

1.21 bringing two new hostile mobs to make trial chambers even more dangerous. The first is the breeze. This is a wind variant of Blaze, able to send players flying through wind charges. These are exclusive to trial chambers and trial spawners.

The second new mob in the Minecraft bogged skeleton variant. Bogged are found in swamps and have less health than regular skeletons. But they fire dangerous poison-tipped arrows, making them more dangerous, even with their lower health pool.

These two new mobs make their home locations more exciting, and the fact that bogged, skeletons, and strays can all appear in trial chambers means that there should be no shortage of challenging combat to face down.

5) Decorative blocks

These new copper blocks have made it an even more beloved building material (Image via Mojang)

Builders have also received a lot of new blocks with 1.21. This includes a range of new copper items, ranging from trapdoors, regular doors, and chiseled blocks to a new redstone component in the copper bulb.

Tuff is also being expanded in 1.21 to be much more similar to the other stone variants, such as diorite, granite, and andesite. This has been accomplished by adding crafting recipes, including stairs, slabs, walls, and polished and brick variants of these.

These changes should make gorgeous steampunk Minecraft builds easier to pull off due to having more metallic building options and a new, darker stone variant to accent it nicely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback