Mike Tyson workout routine and diet: How does the 54-year-old boxer maintain his physique?

Mike Tyson went through a diet change and training camp to get into shape for his boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr. back in November. The Heavyweight boxer had gained almost 100 pounds after retirement, before he switched to a vegan diet to lose weight, around 2010.

Tyson admitted in an interview with GQ Sports back in 2019, his diet for the last decade can be broadly defined as vegan:

"I don’t eat anything that has a mother and father. If you were created through a mother and father, through any kind of intercourse, I won’t eat you. So that means I only eat vegetables and stuff."

However, on the Joe Rogan Podcast before the fight, the former Heavyweight Champion of the world admitted he moved away from the diet to prepare for the fight against Jones Jr.:

"I stopped because of the training and because of what I wanted my body to look like and the strength that I wanted to posess. I only eat elk and bison - wild stuff - and I’m starting to feel fit. I realised the stuff that’s good for other people - like kale, vegetables and blueberries - for me is really poisonous…. Kale will kill me!"

Mike Tyson's intense diet and work out regime

Mike Tyson went through a fully-fledged boxing training camp to prepare for his bout against Roy Jones Jr. In an interview with rapper LL Cool J on SiriusXM Radio (relayed via the Metro), Tyson revealed he started doing two hours of cardio every morning before going ahead with his boxing, strength and conditioning routine.

Mike Tyson exits the ring

The legend started with shadow boxing rounds with his coach, before going ahead with strengthening exercises like tricep extensions, pushups, squats, shrugs with added weight, and neck crunches.

It is unclear exactly how many times a day Tyson trained during this period. Although, if his boxing career is anything to go by, he would have certainly done at least two sessions. Tyson's cardio held up against the younger Roy Jones Jr. despite the 15-year layoff.

Mike Tyson promised his fans that he would return for another fight, although a timeline is yet to be decided.