5 Ark Survival Ascended map mods to try while you wait for The Center

The Center in Ark Survival Ascended is around the corner, and players can enjoy various mod maps while waiting for the real deal. Although there are several biomes in the game, map mods in Ark allow you to step into a completely different world. Only a few maps are well-made by amazing modders and have their mechanics and challenges.

Since The Center has been delayed, you may want to check out these 5 Ark Survival Ascended map mods with unique biomes and breathtaking scenery.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

ARKopolis, Nirvana, and 3 other modded maps in Ark Survival Ascended

1) ARKopolis

ARKopolis is one of the best-modded maps (Image via Studio Wildcard)

ARKopolis is a fantasy world mod map that can be played cross-platform and offers various biomes and map features to explore, including dirty yet majestic-looking beaches and islands filled with various tasty resources.

There are also dense jungles with beautiful rivers flowing through the Redwood biome, two smallish snow biomes on opposite sides of the map, and a huge desert biome. There is an ocean biome that does seem far from its completed state but has received some attention, adding plenty of harvestable resources and aquatic creatures.

The map creator has added every DLC creature from all previous ARK survival evolve DLCs. You can find creatures like Mana gas, snow owls, Griffins, basilisks, raw rats, May Wings, and many more.

There are no bosses to summon on the map despite free operational obelisks. Another interesting feature of this map is the Wyn trench. Every single Wyn from Ark Survival Evolved does spawn on this map, and even the crystal Wyn from Crystal Isles is one of the best map mods in Ark Survival Ascended.

2) Nyrandil

Nyrandil mod map in Ark Survival Ascended has beautiful beaches and statues (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Even though Nyrandil is about 30% complete, it is worth checking out. This map has beautiful coral beaches, dragon statues, and many ruins. The modders have put many details in the map and are working on converting over 15 biomes from Ark Survival Ascended and adding boss fights, titans, new biomes, creatures, and teleports. The mod is expected to be very enjoyable once everything is completed.

The planned content for the map includes three classic Ark bosses, Manticore and Moeder, three summonable titans, three underground biomes, creature variants, custom boss arenas and creatures, new caves, and more civilization ruins to explore.

Some biomes, like Jungle, Jungle Island, Coral Beach, Valley, Pine Valley, Swamp, and Savannah, are already 100% complete, while others are still a work in progress.

3) Ice Age

Ark Ice Age map is an aesthetic ice-filled-modded map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ice Age is the first winter mod Map in Ark Survival Ascended. Many players wanted a frosty equivalent of Scorched Earth for a long time, and Ice Age is here for that. This is a beautifully decorated map that, according to the patch notes on Discord, is fully playable and complete with caves, artifacts, and bosses. And while the entire map is snow-themed, it's not all one biome.

There are snow coasts, snow forests, snow-covered beaches, jungles, and underwater trenches to explore. Ice Age also has many custom POIs with gorgeous, luminescent areas, abandoned ancient structures, and statues made of ice.

The almost constantly soaring levels of cold also add some environmental challenges. The map is completed, and the main version was released in January of 2024. Although frequent updates are happening, no major changes are planned shortly. This mod map also has Ark Survival Ascended bosses.

4) Reverence

Reverence is an abandoned island moded map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Reverence is an abandoned island that has a plethora of stunning and distinctive POIs, though currently serving as purely cosmetic structures. The buildings and ruins on this map give off an abandoned post-apocalyptic vibe. This captivating island features majestic mountain peaks, verdant plains, dense jungles, and remnants of the old world scattered across its landscape.

It holds the potential for valuable spoils waiting to be discovered. Many regions on this map are unfinished, but some of them are still playable. The modders will incorporate hidden caves and fill the ruins with treasures, ultimately transforming it into a highly engaging exploration map.

5) Nirvana

Nirvana is one of the best maps to explore while waiting for The Center to release (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Nirvana is a quirky modded map in Ark Survival Ascended with an animated look and is set on floating islands. To play it, you must add a mod called Cartoon Dinos. The map is filled with oddities like lollipop trees, a river of blood, and chocolate bars popping out of the ground. It looks extremely strange and you might not recognize it as part of Ark. All the dinosaurs in this mod map look 2D.

The Ark Survival Ascended mod also promises its own special boss and cinematic features upon full release. This mod runs smoothly at 60 frames per second and is designed for players with low-end PCs. The map includes different biomes like a Medieval town, a Dry Forest, CandyLand, and a Lonelly Island with styles similar to herbivore islands.

