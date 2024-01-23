5 Pokemon elemental types that Palworld should add

Palworld, the exciting and innovative creature-collecting game, has already captured the hearts of many with its diverse range of Pals inspired by the Pokemon universe. A common praise that the game receives is that it has more things to do than a Pokemon game. Palworld already has many types of creatures with various abilities.

As the title continues to evolve, players eagerly anticipate the addition of new elemental types to enhance gameplay and strategic possibilities. In this article, we explore five elemental types that Palworld should consider incorporating to bring even more depth and excitement to the Pal-collecting experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Pokemon elemental types that Palworld should introduce

1) Fairy type

Fairy-type Sylveon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fairy-type, introduced in the series, has become a beloved and strategically vital element. Known for its resistance to Dark and effectiveness against Dragons, this Pal type could introduce a new layer of balance and complexity to Palworld battles.

Imagine encountering whimsical and enchanting Pals with dazzling Fairy-type moves and animation in the open world, adding a touch of magic to the game.

2) Steel type

Steel-type Melmetal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Steel type, known for its resilience and defensive capabilities, could introduce a robust and durable dimension to the world of Pals. Creatures with Steel-type attributes could be designed with metallic armor, offering enhanced defense against Neutral, Grass, Ice, Dragon, and Dark types.

Steel type Pals could also assist in crafting some unique tools to help you during your journey. This addition would not only diversify your battle strategies but also introduce visually stunning and menacing Pals adorned with metallic features.

3) Ghost type

Ghost-type Dusknoir (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Ghost type has been a staple in the original series, bringing an eerie and mysterious aura to the world of creature collecting. Incorporating Ghost-type Pals into the world could introduce a unique dynamic, allowing for strategic advantages such as bypassing opponent defenses.

Imagine encountering elusive and otherworldly Pals that can phase through attacks or even possess special abilities, adding an element of surprise to battles. The title could also introduce spooky regions or areas filled with Ghost-Pals.

4) Poison type

Poison-type Seviper (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Poison type, recognized for its ability to inflict status conditions on opponents, could introduce a new dimension of strategy in Palworld. Pals with Poison type attributes might possess toxic moves that gradually wear down opponents over time.

Poison Pals could further enhance certain guns by firing poison-induced bullets and making catching new Pals easier by increasing their catch rate if poisoned. This type could be effective against Grass and other susceptible elemental types, creating a diverse range of possibilities for trainers to explore.

5) Flying type

The Normal/Flying type Staraptor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Flying attribute, renowned for its effectiveness against Grass types, holds significant potential as an asset in Palworld. Pals endowed with Flying-type characteristics could be crafted with wings or aerial features, providing a visually unique dimension to the game.

Airborne Pals might possess the capability to wield control over the wind, enabling them to assert dominance in battles from an elevated vantage point. These avian creatures offer players scouting opportunities from above, revealing areas inaccessible from ground level.

The inclusion of Flying-type moves could bring strategic advantages against diverse elemental types, elevating the strategic complexity of Palworld battles.

As Palworld continues to evolve and expand, the inclusion of new elemental types inspired by the Pokemon universe has the potential to elevate a player's gaming experience. Whether introducing the whimsy of Fairy-types, the resilience of Steel types, or the mystery of Ghost types, these additions could bring a new level of excitement and diversity to the world of Pal collecting.

As fans eagerly anticipate future updates, the possibilities for Palworld's evolution are as vast and intriguing as the universe it encompasses.