Does Palworld feature mod support? Given the game will be available on Steam, Xbox One, Series X|S, and Xbox's PC Game Pass, players are certainly curious about the subject. However, after its January 19, 2024, launch date, the game will not feature support for modifications. The good news is that the developers at Pocketpair have stated their intent to add modding support in the future.

Courtesy of an FAQ on Steam, one of the major storefronts that will handle Palworld's PC launch, Pocketpair stated its intent to add mod functionality at some point after release. The developers didn't provide a concrete release date for mod functionality, but one can imagine that the use of Steam Workshop will allow fans to create tons of interesting mods for the survival/creature collector game.

Examining how modding may work in Palworld

Mods for Palworld could operate through many different methods (Image via Pocketpair || YouTube)

According to Pocketpair, the developer certainly seems interested in allowing mods through Steam Workshop, as the feature was specifically named during the developers' Steam FAQ. Given that the open-world survival and Pokemon-esque creature collector operates in the highly configurable Unreal Engine 5, Pocketpair clarified that it was eager to see what mods could be developed, stating:

"Steam Workshop support won't be supported straight away but we plan to add it after launch. Palworld is made in Unreal Engine 5 and we look forward to seeing what sort of mods people come up with!" - Pocketpair, January 10, 2024

Although Steam Workshop support would be a huge help for PC players, that doesn't address modding for fans who would be playing via the Xbox PC Game Pass, which the game will be available on as well. Fortunately, the fact that the game runs in Unreal Engine 5 means that it likely won't be difficult to find a means to mod it and release the mods via other methods.

Sites like NexusMods or CurseForge very well could have a thriving modding community for Palworld in the coming weeks and months, though it will likely take some time for fans to work their magic. Whatever the case, mods should certainly enrich the experience regardless of whether players are enjoying the game solo or are playing co-op multiplayer locally or online.

Palworld's potential can likely be magnified significantly via modding (Image via Pocketpair)

With over 100 Pal species, all with their own strengths and weaknesses and task capabilities, there's a ton of potential to expand the game with mods. Fans could create new Pals and introduce quality-of-life changes to make survival in the game world easier and likely much, much more. Only time will tell if we can see how robust a modding community can be formed for Pocketpair's open-world title.

For the time being, players will simply have to keep an eye out on Pocketpair's social media channels or those for the game. If there's a modding or Steam Workshop announcement to be had, there's no doubt that they will be made in an official capacity.