How to get the Graviton Lance and its catalyst in Destiny 2

The age-old Graviton Lance is back in everyone's endgame Destiny 2 load-outs. The Void Pulse Rifle is one of the oldest weapons in the game, part of the very first Red War update. However, the community has seen a lot of changes in damage over the years. One of the most recent changes, however, buffs the numbers more than anything the community has seen.

With the mid-season patch in Season of the Deep, the Graviton Lance is currently dealing 67% more damage against PvE combatants. The weapon also fires at 300 RPM now, which has been changed from the odd number of 257.

Other notable changes include a small nerf to its void explosion damage in the Crucible and a reduction in aim-assist in PvE. Overall, it can be easily assumed that the Year 1 Pulse Rifle got a well-deserved buff, allowing players to have some fun in endgame activities. The following article will list the sources of the weapon, its catalyst, and how to masterwork the Exotic quickly.

How to get the Graviton Lance Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2

As mentioned, the Graviton Lance is one of the oldest weapons in the game. While its drop was tied to the Year 1 Red War campaign, the latter has since been put into the Destiny Content Vault. Instead, you only have the option to either purchase the item from Xur or try your luck by decrypting Exotic Engrams.

Xur selling Graviton Lance (Image via Destiny 2)

Each week, Xur presents himself with an inventory of one Exotic weapon, and three additional armor. Those looking for the Graviton Lance will need to keep an eye out for his inventory and purchase the Pulse Rifle once it is on sale. Getting the weapon from an Exotic Engram is also an option.

Exotic Engram decoding (Image via Destiny 2)

However, you'll have more chances of obtaining the Graviton Lance from Engram if you already have most of the Year 1 Exotics unlocked in your collection.

How to get the Graviton Lance catalyst in Destiny 2

Much like acquiring the weapon, Graviton Lance's catalyst also comes down to a your luck. Completing either Strike missions or Crucible matches will have a chance for a catalyst drop of the Exotic Void Pulse Rifle.

Crucible Control game mode (Image via Bungie)

However, there is no specific drop rate, as anyone can either get it on their first match or after 50 runs.

Graviton Lance catalyst perk (Image via Bungie)

Equipping the catalyst on the Graviton Lance will grant the weapon two perks, including Vorpal Weapon and Turnabout. The former will increase outgoing damage by 20% against bosses, while the latter will grant an over shield upon breaking an elemental shield.

How to unlock the Graviton Lance catalyst in Destiny 2

The job isn't done by simply getting the catalyst as a drop, as you will now have to perform two major tasks to masterwork the Graviton Lance. The objectives require 500 kills with the weapons, alongside 1000 "Cosmology" kills, which are final blows with the Void explosions.

Grasp of Avatice loot cave (Image via Bungie)

Some of the best locations to unlock the catalyst can include the Shuro Chi checkpoint or the Grasp of Avarice opening cave. You should note that the unlocking process will require patience and time, as 1000 Cosmology kills is no joke.