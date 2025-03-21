Possible fixes for "Rites of the Deep Tithe found lacking" issue in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's newest Exotic Submachine Gun, the Barrow-Dyad, now has two Catalysts to its name. The second Catalyst was introduced with Week 2 Act II of the Episode, which many found to be bugged out for them. The game doesn't do a very good job of explaining some of the prerequisites for getting the Catalyst, as the entire process is supposed to be hidden away from the usual content.

The issue surrounding the second Catalyst has been preventing players from accessing a portal, leading to the item for the Catalyst quest. Just before the portal, a small interactable object on the wall shows a message saying "Rites of the Deep Tithe found lacking" for many players.

We have listed some simple workarounds to this. Read on to know more.

Note: The solutions mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

How to fix "Rites of the Deep Tithe found lacking" in Destiny 2

1) Finish Rites of the Deep Act II Week 2 quest

The first workaround is to complete the seasonal quest, Rites of the Deep, until step 15 out of 18. Our detailed walkthrough of Rites of the Deep should help you finish the steps.

Once done, you can attempt interacting with the object required to summon the portal.

Interactable object in Destiny 2 The Nether (Image via Bungie)

You can also refer to our complete guide on Barrow-Dyad Catalysts for reference.

2) Join other players

You can even join your friends or a stranger via matchmaking and then ask them to open the portal for you. Typically, the person opening the portal should have the requirements completed beforehand.

3) Finish two secrets in The Nether

Onto the most important step: finishing two very specific secret challenges in The Nether. The first secret is in the Hall of Souls, where the Ravenous Cursed Thrall resides. The other is outside the Trenchway, where Hive braziers summon an Ogre Ascendant.

Ravenous Cursed Thrall in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here's a summary of how to complete the challenges:

Ravenous Cursed Thrall: Spawn on the Hall of Souls and look for the Ravenous Thrall. Lure the Thrall to a group of Worms to change its form. Once it turns into a Hive Knight, kill it.

Spawn on the Hall of Souls and look for the Ravenous Thrall. Lure the Thrall to a group of Worms to change its form. Once it turns into a Hive Knight, kill it. Ogre Ascendant: Outside the Trenchway, there will be three braziers near a blocked entrance. Light up the braziers, and then defeat the Ogre Ascendant.

Follow the guides presented above to get a full idea of both these secrets.

Ogre Ascendant (Image via Bungie)

Once you've completed the Week 2 Act II questline, alongside the two secrets, head back to the object. You should now be able to summon the portal.

