Busch beats Larson in wild finish at Chicagoland

02 Jul 2018

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch held off Kyle Larson during a wild last lap to win the Overton's 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday.

Busch held the lead in the closing laps, but Larson had a much faster car and closed fast. He fell back a bit after slapping the wall with eight laps to go, but recovered.

On the final lap, Larson went hard into turn two and pinched Busch into the wall, getting Busch loose.

As Larson took the lead, Busch gathered his car, then closed on Larson's bumper and bumped him out of the way in turn three.

Busch, way below speed at that point, held on for the victory ahead of Larson, both just ahead of a fast-closing Kevin Harvick.

Anyone thinking Larson would be furious about Busch getting payback found out differently when the former flashed him a thumbs-up on a cool-down lap.

"That's got to be one of the best NASCAR finishes of all time," Larson told NBCSN.

"I'm not upset. I had an opportunity there to slide in front of him … I thought it was fair game."

"If you don't like that kind of racing, don't even watch," Busch said. "When you start beating and banging doors, that's the way it turns out sometimes."

It was Busch's fifth victory of the season, and the 48th win of his career.

Harvick won stage two with a bold move around Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Kurt Busch, who got loose. Busch vented his frustration on his team radio.

"I mean really?" Busch radioed. "That's a team-mate right there, everybody … Never expected that from a team-mate."