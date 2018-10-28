×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Hendrick Motorsports announces new sponsor for Jimmie Johnson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    28 Oct 2018, 23:59 IST
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson has a new sponsor.

Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday announced Ally Financial will join the team as the season-long primary sponsor of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team in 2019 and 2020. 

"This is a proud day for our entire organization," owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. "Ally has built a tremendous brand by putting the customer at the center of their decisions and doing things right.

"In the same way, Jimmie has always put people first and handled himself like a champion in every sense of the word. Ally’s full-season commitment makes a powerful statement about their enthusiasm for him, our program and the direction of our sport. It’s an unbelievable fit, and all of us are thrilled to launch what will be a long and successful partnership."

Johnson's contract runs concurrently with the two-year deal with Ally, as he is signed with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020.

"The opportunity to work with a partner like Ally is incredible," Johnson said in a statement. "Their commitment to leading in both the workplace and the community is something that resonates with me in a big way. They’ve sent a strong message about how much they believe in me and in our team, and I will do my part to make sure it’s the best investment they’ve ever made. I’m ready to chase more history with Ally on board the '48.'"

Johnson, 43, made his record 15th consecutive playoff appearance this season. He will start at No. 23 in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway slated for 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus breaking ties in 2019
RELATED STORY
Chad Knaus signs 2-year extension to remain Jimmie...
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch takes New Hampshire pole
RELATED STORY
Kevin Harvick pulls off New Hampshire win
RELATED STORY
Elliott holds off Truex at Watkins Glen
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott holds off...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Martinsville: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
Christopher Bell breaks Kyle Busch's record for Xfinity...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Indianapolis: TV schedule, standings,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Loudon: Sunday's race moved up to 1 p.m. ET
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us