I hope from now on it only gets better - Floersch update on horror crash

F3 driver Sophia Floersch.

Sophia Floersch hopes the worst is behind her after undergoing 11 hours of surgery on a spinal fracture following her horror crash at the Macau Grand Prix.

Floersch suffered the injury in a frightening incident that saw her airborne car flying backwards over the edge of the circuit and into a large hoarding on the other side, close to where marshals and photographers were stationed.

The 17-year-old German was fortunate to survive the crash, with Van Amersfoort Racing owner Frits van Amersfoort saying Floersch had an "angel on her shoulder".

Floersch offered an update on her condition via Facebook on Tuesday and thanked those who had supported her since Sunday.

"I survived the operation which took 11 hours well," she wrote. "Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until I'm transportable.

"I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage.

"My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy.

"At the accident were really nice people, which I still have in my mind. Thank you for all the encouraging, calming words in these tough minutes in my car. A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment.

"A huge thank you to the local FIA rescue team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, HWA AG, the FIA organisation and their medical team in the background and the Macau Organisation, who support me in the best way.

"Also a special thank to Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli and last but not least my Team Van Amersfoort Racing, Facu and Ferdinand, who all suffer with me - you are phenomenal.

"I’m going to come back! By the way, Dallara built a very good chassis.

An FIA statement on Sunday revealed that fellow driver Sho Tsuboi, two members of the media and one marshal had also been transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation.