NASCAR All-Star Race 2019: Qualifying drivers, TV schedule and format

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    16 May 2019, 02:34 IST
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick

The 2019 All-Star Race will be held once again at Charlotte Motor Speedway and it will look very similar to past years, however, there will be a few slight changes.

This year's event will feature 85 laps, rather than the usual 80, with stage lengths of 30, 20, 20 and 15 in the final stage.

Currently, there are 15 eligible drivers for the race, while four more will qualify via the Monster Energy Open a couple hours before the All-Star Race, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.

An additional driver will make it into the race through the fan vote as well.

What time does the All-Star Race start?

The All-Star Race will take place Saturday, May 18. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the All-Star Race on?

The All-Star Race will be broadcasted nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

All-Star Race schedule, how to watch

All events, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be watched on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the 2019 All-Star Race.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 17

Time Event Channel
9:05 a.m. Truck Series first practice NASCAR.com
10:35 a.m. Truck Series final practice NASCAR.com
11:35 a.m. Cup Series first practice NASCAR.com
1:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice (Open) NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice (All-Star) NASCAR.com
2:35 p.m. Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 1) NASCAR.com
2:45 p.m. Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 2) NASCAR.com
4:35 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1
6 p.m. Cup Series qualifying (Open) FS1/MRN
7 p.m. Cup Series qualifying (All-Star) FS1/MRN
8:30 p.m. Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1/MRN

Saturday, May 18

Time Event Channel
6 p.m. Cup Series Monster Energy Open FS1/MRN
8 p.m. Cup Series All-Star Race FS1/MRN

All-Star Race Qualifying Drivers

Below is the full starting lineup for the All-Star Race.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48

 

