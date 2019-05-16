NASCAR All-Star Race 2019: Qualifying drivers, TV schedule and format
The 2019 All-Star Race will be held once again at Charlotte Motor Speedway and it will look very similar to past years, however, there will be a few slight changes.
This year's event will feature 85 laps, rather than the usual 80, with stage lengths of 30, 20, 20 and 15 in the final stage.
Currently, there are 15 eligible drivers for the race, while four more will qualify via the Monster Energy Open a couple hours before the All-Star Race, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.
An additional driver will make it into the race through the fan vote as well.
What time does the All-Star Race start?
The All-Star Race will take place Saturday, May 18. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel is the All-Star Race on?
The All-Star Race will be broadcasted nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
All-Star Race schedule, how to watch
All events, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be watched on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the 2019 All-Star Race.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, May 17
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|9:05 a.m.
|Truck Series first practice
|NASCAR.com
|10:35 a.m.
|Truck Series final practice
|NASCAR.com
|11:35 a.m.
|Cup Series first practice
|NASCAR.com
|1:05 p.m.
|Cup Series final practice (Open)
|NASCAR.com
|2:05 p.m.
|Cup Series final practice (All-Star)
|NASCAR.com
|2:35 p.m.
|Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 1)
|NASCAR.com
|2:45 p.m.
|Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 2)
|NASCAR.com
|4:35 p.m.
|Truck Series qualifying
|FS1
|6 p.m.
|Cup Series qualifying (Open)
|FS1/MRN
|7 p.m.
|Cup Series qualifying (All-Star)
|FS1/MRN
|8:30 p.m.
|Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
|FS1/MRN
Saturday, May 18
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|6 p.m.
|Cup Series Monster Energy Open
|FS1/MRN
|8 p.m.
|Cup Series All-Star Race
|FS1/MRN
All-Star Race Qualifying Drivers
Below is the full starting lineup for the All-Star Race.
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|TBD
|Kurt Busch
|1
|TBD
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|TBD
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|Ryan Newman
|6
|TBD
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|TBD
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|TBD
|Erik Jones
|20
|TBD
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|Jimmie Johnson
|48