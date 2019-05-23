NASCAR at Charlotte: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Coca-Cola 600

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick has to get a win at some point this season, right?

The 43-year-old veteran is in great position to do so this week at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he has three career wins on the track to go with nine top 10s in his last 11 races there.

Add that to the fact he probably would have won the All-Star Race at the same track last week had it not been for a loose wheel on a pit stop and he has to be not only due for a win but extra motivated to get one as well.

His challenge is there are a lot of drivers who like Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kyle Busch is one of them. There has been no better driver in the Cup series this season than the Las Vegas native.

But we're picking Harvick to finally take home his first win of the year this week because he drives too well on this track not to get a win.

The Coca-Cola 600 can be seen Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.

What are the betting odds for the Coca-Cola 600?

Kyle Busch 3/1 Kevin Harvick 9/2 Martin Truex Jr. 6/1 Brad Keselowski 7/1 Joey Logano 8/1 Chase Elliott 8/1 Clint Bowyer 14/1 Kyle Larson 16/1 Ryan Blaney 20/1 Denny Hamlin 20/1 Erik Jones 20/1 Kurt Busch 25/1 Aric Almirola 25/1 Jimmie Johnson 30/1 Alex Bowman 30/1 Daniel Suarez 50/1 Austin Dillon 80/1 William Byron 80/1 Ryan Newman 200/1 Ricky Stenhouse 200/1 Paul Menard 200/1 Chris Buescher 300/1 Matt DiBenedetto 500/1 Daniel Hemric 500/1 Ryan Preece 500/1 Ty Dillon 500/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 500/1 Michael McDowell 2000/1 David Ragan 5000/1 Field (all others) 300/1

Which NASCAR drivers should you watch at the Coca-Cola 600?

Denny Hamlin would have likely factored into the top 10 at Kansas two weeks ago had he not been coming off of a bout with carbon monoxide poisoning at the Monster Mile. Look for him to bounce back this week at a track where he has five top-5 finishes in his last six trips.

Jimmie Johnson has more wins (eight) than any other active driver at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also has three top-10 finishes in his last six races including two at 1.5-mile tracks like Charlotte in Kansas and Fort Worth.

This one has less to do with his track record in Charlotte and more to do with how he's driving. Alex Bowman can't be ignored anymore with runnerup finishes in each of his last three races. He also had his best finish ever at Charlotte last season with a ninth-place run.

One sleeper for the Coca-Cola 600

Daniel Suarez has finished in the top 11 in two of his three career races in the Cup Series in Charlotte and has a third-place, and 10th-place finish on intermediate tracks this year at Fort Worth and Atlanta.