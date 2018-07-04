NASCAR at Daytona: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Coke Zero Sugar 400

Austin Dillon

NASCAR heads back to Daytona for the second time this season for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Austin Dillon took home the win in the first week of the season and the second of his career in February. He will attempt to win for the second time this year.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending champion in the summer, but Daytona has been a fickle beast in recent years as no driver has repeated either as a seasonal winner, or simply in back-to-back races since Jimmie Johnson did so when he won both runs in 2013.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the only other mulitple-time winner in the years since then as he won in the spring of 2014 and the summer of 2015. But since Earnhardt won the spring race of 2014, there have been eight different winners in eight races.

Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Daytona 2018: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET.

Thursday, July 5

1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN

2:05-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN

4:05-4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN

Friday, July 6

2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series pole qualifying, NBCSN

4:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole qualifying, NBCSN

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (100 laps, 250 miles), NBCSN

Saturday, July 7

7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps, 400 miles), NBC

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings

Driver Points Behind Leader (Playoff Points)

1. Kyle Busch, N/A (30)

2. Kevin Harvick, -62 (27)

3. Joey Logano, -119 (7)

4. Martin Truex Jr., -142 (18)

5. Brad Keselowski, -144 (4)

6. Clint Bowyer, -157 (10)

7. Kurt Busch, -176 (2)

8. Denny Hamlin, -199 (2)

9. Kyle Larson, -212

10. Ryan Blaney, -241 (4)

11. Aric Almirola, -243 (1)

12. Jimmie Johnson, -294

13. Chase Elliott, -301

14. Erik Jones, -328

15. Alex Bowman, -346

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -369

17. Paul Menard, -374 (1)

18. Daniel Suarez, -420

19. Austin Dillon, -422 (5)

20. Jamie McMurray, -427

21. William Byron, -430

22. Ryan Newman, -438

23. AJ Allmendinger, -463 (1)

24. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., -467

25. Chris Buescher, -475

26. David Ragan, -496

27. Michael McDowell, -496

28. Kasey Kahne, -477

29. Ty Dillon, -529

30. Matt DiBenedetto, -552

Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Daytona?

There are 41 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. This list will be wittled down in qualifying. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Brendan Gaughan

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Corey Lajoie

Daniel Suarez

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

DJ Kennington

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Gase

Joey Logano

JJ Yeley

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Michael McDowell

Ray Black Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Paul Menard

Ryan Newman

Timothy Peters

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon

William Byron