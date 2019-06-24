×
NASCAR results at Sonoma: Martin Truex Jr. picks up another win at Toyota/Save Mart 350

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    24 Jun 2019, 04:10 IST
truex-martin-06232019-getty-ftr.jpg
Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. picked up another victory at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

Last year's Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner again took home the checkered flag. Although Truex didn't enter as a favorite, he certainly drove like one after leading for 58 of the 90 laps.

The win also marked Truex's third at the raceway.

Kyle Busch finished second and was close to catching the leader in the final laps but ultimately couldn't find a way past Truex.

Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

William Byron ended up finishing 19th.

There were six total lead changes and two caution flags.

NASCAR results at Sonoma Raceway

1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Kyle Busch 
3. Ryan Blaney
4. Matt DiBenedetto 
5. Denny Hamlin 
6. Kevin Harvick 
7. Ryan Newman 
8. Erik Jones 
9. Aric Almirola
10. Kyle Larson
11. Clint Bowyer 
12. Jimmie Johnson 
13. Kurt Busch 
14. Alex Bowman 
15. Daniel Hemric 
16. Chris Buescher 
17. Daniel Suarez 
18. Brad Keselowski
19. William Byron 
20. David Ragan 
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Paul Menard 
23. Joey Logano 
24. Austin Dillon 
25. Michael McDowell
26. Bubba Wallace 
27. Ty Dillon 
28. Matt Tifft 
29. Ryan Preece
30. Parker Kligerman
31. Landon Cassill 
32. Corey Lajoie 
33. Ross Chastain
34. Justin Haley
35. Reed Sorenson
36. Cody Ware 
37. Chase Elliott 
38. JJ Yeley

 

