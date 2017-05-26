NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: Kevin Harvick claims third pole of 2017

Kevin Harvick paced both Round 2 and the final round of qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway to earn the pole for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

by Omnisport News 26 May 2017, 06:05 IST

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick took a loose race car and made the most of it in qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway, winning the pole for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

It's Harvick's 20th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup pole, and his third this season, tops among all drivers. He'll be searching for his first victory of 2017.

Race time is 6 p.m. on Fox.

"It was definitely breathtaking, I guess you could say, all three laps, because it was so edgy to drive," Harvick told FS1 afterward. "But all in all, as I guess they say, loose is fast. … It's a good start to a long night."

Kyle Busch, piloting one of the last cars to clear the inspection station, qualified second and will start on the front row beside Harvick. Busch rolled out late in Round 1 of qualifying but led the session. He then finished second to Harvick in both Round 2 and the final round.

"Starting up front really doesn't mean anything," Busch said. "It's just good for pit selection."

Once again, NASCAR's inspection process claimed a high-profile victim. Kyle Larson's No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet did not clear the laser inspection bay in time. Corey LaJoie also did not finish inspection in time to turn a lap in Round 1.

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps):

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Kyle Busch

3. Chase Elliott

4. Matt Kenseth

5. Erik Jones

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Clint Bowyer

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Jamie McMurray

12. Kurt Busch

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Danica Patrick

16. Paul Menard

17. Ryan Newman

18. Trevor Bayne

19. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

20. Daniel Suarez

21. Michael McDowell

22. Austin Dillon

23. Joey Logano

24. Kasey Kahne

25. Regan Smith

26. A.J. Allmendinger

27. Ty Dillon

28. David Ragan

29. Chris Buescher

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Landon Cassill

32. Gray Gaulding

33. J.J. Yeley

34. Cole Whitt

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Timmy Hill

37. Derrike Cope

38. Jeffrey Earnhardt

39. Kyle Larson

40. Corey LaJoie