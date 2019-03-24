×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville: Joey Logano on pole; Kevin Harvick starts 4th

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    24 Mar 2019, 03:28 IST
Joey Logano
Joey Logano

Joey Logano is in great position to win his second straight race at Martinsville Speedway.

After winning a race there in the playoffs last year with a controversial bump of Martin Truex Jr., the defending Cup series champion will start on the pole for Sunday's race.

Truex won't be too far behind him as he will start ninth. Kevin Harvick will start fourth, and five-time Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin will start fifth.

Kyle Busch, who has won back-to-back races and six of the last eight races across all three series, failed to qualify for the third round and will start 14th.

The STP 500 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1.

STP 500 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Joey Logano 22
No. 2 Aric Almirola 10
No. 3 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 4 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 5 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 6 William Byron 24
No. 7 Kyle Larson 42
No. 8 Chase Elliott 9
No. 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 10 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 11 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 12 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 13 Chris Buescher 37
No. 14 Kyle Busch 18
No. 15 Paul Menard 21
No. 16 Ryan Preece 47
No. 17 Alex Bowman 88
No. 18 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 19 Erik Jones 20
No. 20 Kurt Busch 1
No. 21 Ryan Newman 6
No. 22 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 23 Ty Dillon 13
No. 24 Michael McDowell 34
No. 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 26 David Ragan 38
No. 27 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 28 Landon Cassill 00
No. 29 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 30 Austin Dillon 3
No. 31 Ross Chastain 15
No. 32 Matt Tifft 36
No. 33 Jeb Burton 52
No. 34 DJ Kennington 77
No. 35 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 36 Cody Ware 51
 

What time does the STP 500 start?

The STP 500 will take place Sunday, March 24. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. EST.

What channel is the STP 500 on?

The STP 500 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

STP 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Advertisement

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the STP 500.

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, March 24

Time Event Channel
2 p.m. STP 500 FS1/MRN
Omnisport
NEWS
NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas: Kevin Harvick wins 26th career pole
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at The Clash: Paul Menard starts on pole, Kyle Busch second
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Atlanta: Aric Almirola wins pole; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts second
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at California: Austin Dillon wins pole with time of 0.00
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Las Vegas: Joey Logano scores first win of season at Pennzoil 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Ryan Blaney wins pole; Chase Elliott qualifies second
RELATED STORY
Harvick, Logano win Can-Am Duels
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Daytona: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for The Clash
RELATED STORY
2019 STP 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500 starting lineup: Qualifying, duel results set field for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us