NASCAR starting lineup at Texas: Jimmie Johnson wins pole after sweeping qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Mar 2019, 06:16 IST
Jimmie-Johnson-USNews-021019-ftr-getty
Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson has a great race car on his hands as he swept all three rounds of qualifying on his way to winning the pole for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Friday.

This is Johnson's first pole in Texas in seven years and the 15th different season in which he has won one.

William Byron will start second, Chase Elliott third, and interestingly, Daniel Suarez will start fourth after not using a draft at all. He has a very fast race car as well.

It was a tough day, though, for some of NASCAR's best drivers. Ryan Blaney (13th) Kyle Busch (16th), Martin Truex Jr. (20th), Aric Almirola (21st), Kyle Larson (22nd) and Kevin Harvick (23rd) all failed to make the final round of qualifying.

Clint Bowyer just missed out on the second round by one spot qualifying 25th, and he later blamed Ryan Newman for blocking him on pit road. Kurt Busch also had a rough day. He will start 30th.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 can be seen at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 2 William Byron 24
No. 3 Chase Elliott 9
No. 4 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 5 Austin Dillon 3
No. 6 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 7 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 8 Joey Logano 22
No. 9 Ty Dillon 13
No. 10 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 11 Erik Jones 20
No. 12 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 13 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 14 Paul Menard 21
No. 15 Michael McDowell 34
No. 16 Kyle Busch 18
No. 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 18 Ryan Newman 6
No. 19 Chris Buescher 37
No. 20 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 21 Aric Almirola 10
No. 22 Kyle Larson 42
No. 23 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 24 Alex Bowman 88
No. 25 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 26 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 27 Ryan Preece 47
No. 28 David Ragan 38
No. 29 Matt Tifft 36
No. 30 Kurt Busch 1
No. 31 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 32 Landon Cassill 00
No. 33 Parker Kligerman 96
No. 34 BJ McLeod 51
No. 35 Ross Chastain 15
No. 36 Bayley Currey 52
No. 37 Reed Sorenson 27
No. 38 Garrett Smithley 77
No. 39 Timmy Hill 66
 

What time does the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 start?

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will take place Sunday, March 31. Live coverage begins on Fox at 3 p.m. EST.

What channel is the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on?

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the STP 500.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 30

Time Event Channel
9:05 a.m. Cup Series second practice FS1/TSN
10:10 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1
11:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice FS1/TSN
1 p.m. Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 FS1/PRN

Sunday, March 31

Time Event Channel
3 p.m. O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Fox/PRN/TSN
