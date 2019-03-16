×
NASCAR vows changes after fans boo bizarre qualifying result

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    16 Mar 2019, 17:51 IST
Austin Dillon
Austin Dillon

Fans booed the outcome of NASCAR Cup qualifying at Auto Club Speedway on Friday after no drivers posted a lap in the final round.

All 12 drivers waited until the final seconds to start their qualifying lap, in hopes of getting the best position in the new drafting format adopted this season.

But no driver started their lap in time for it to count. As a result, Austin Dillon, the fastest driver in the second round, won the pole by default.

And fans were not happy, booing the bizarre results.

"I have seen it in other sports, but never seen it in ours," Clint Bowyer said (via the AP). "We just got booed, and it is disappointing."

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller readily admitted "That's what you don't want," saying drivers "kind of making a mockery of the qualifying is not what we expect for our fans."

Yet Kyle Busch offered a plausible defense for the drivers: "Don't hate the player," he said. "Hate the game."

So Miller conceded that the qualifying format will be "tweaked," hopefully in time for the March 29 qualifying session at Texas Motor Speedway, but he seemed to rule out a return to the old single-car qualifying format.

“I think we definitely make some tweaks to it,” Miller said (via NASCAR.com).  “… We really don’t want to go back to single-car qualifying. There may not be another way, but we want to try to exhaust every possibility before we do that because it’s not as fun and not as intriguing of a show as the group situation. We’re going to try to figure out a way to adjust the group qualifying thing and not go back to single, but we’ve got some work to do on that.”

 

NASCAR senior VP of competition says drivers made 'a mockery' of qualifying Friday
