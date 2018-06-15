Preliminary agreement reached for Brazilian MotoGP

Rio de Janeiro could be hosting the premier class again in three years' time at a newly-constructed venue.

Omnisport NEWS News 15 Jun 2018, 22:06 IST 8 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi

MotoGP organisers have reached a preliminary agreement for a race in Brazil to be added to the calendar from 2021.

It was announced on Friday that a round could be staged at a newly-constructed track in Rio de Janeiro following talks between MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports and Rio Motorsports.

The venue would replace the Jacarepagua, the former circuit that was dismantled to make way for an Olympic Park for the 2016 Games.

"People from Rio have always received MotoGP events with great enthusiasm." said JR Pereira, chief operating officer of Rio Motorsports.

"We are pleased with Dorna's serious interest in going back to Brazil and their trust in promoting the race at the racetrack we hope will be built in the city.

"Rio de Janeiro has a vocation to receive major motorsports events, with the same level of expertise shown with major sport and cultural events held in the city."

Dorna Sports chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta added: "We would be thrilled to see MotoGP return to Brazil and this memorandum of understanding is fantastic news for the Championship and South American fans.

"We have a truly global sport, paddock and grid and to add another country to our calendar – especially one such as Brazil – is always something to aspire to. It would be a pleasure for MotoGP to race in a country and continent known for its passion and incredible atmosphere."

The Jacarepagua track staged MotoGP events between 1995 and 2004.