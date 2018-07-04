Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Watch: Kyle Larson's in-car camera shows last-lap duel with Kyle Busch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
04 Jul 2018
Kyle Busch (left) and Kyle Larson
Kyle Busch (left) and Kyle Larson

NASCAR fans are still talking about Kyle Busch's and Kyle Larson's epic last-lap duel at Chicagoland Speedway.

Larson chased Busch down in the closing laps, and on the final lap, passed Busch by pinching him into the wall in Turn 2. Busch recovered and did a perfect bump-and-run move in Turn 3 to get back around Larson and take the checkered flag.

Here's a look at that last lap from Larson's perspective, through in-car camera footage released by NASCAR.

This view makes Larson's incredible recovery — he finished second — look even more impressive.

"That's got to be one of the best NASCAR finishes of all time," Larson told NBCSN after the race.

"I'm not upset. I had an opportunity there to slide in front of him. … I thought it was fair game."

"If you don't like that kind of racing, don't even watch," Busch said. "When you start beating and banging doors, that's the way it turns out sometimes."

 

 

 

 
