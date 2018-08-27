WATCH: New footage gives frightening perspective on Belgian GP crash

Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso collide at Spa

The Belgian Grand Prix was marred by a Turn 1 crash on Sunday and new footage has shown just how frightening the incident was.

Nico Hulkenberg careered into the back of Fernando Alonso, who was sent spinning in the air and connected with the Halo of Charles Leclerc's Sauber, leaving clear tyre marks on the Monegasque driver's car.

Hulkenberg later took responsibility for the crash, which could have had grave consequences without the Halo, new in Formula One this year.

FIA race director Charlie Whiting told Autosport: "What is clear is the significant tyre marks on both the chassis and the Halo.

"It would be a little bit speculative but you can see that it doesn't take much imagination to think that the tyre marks could have actually been on Charles' head.

"It would be a bit of a miracle if they weren't, had the Halo not been there."

F1 uploaded a video to Twitter on Monday that was shot from Leclerc's car, showing a close-up of Alonso flying past the Sauber man's head.