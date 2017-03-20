Xfinity results at Phoenix: Justin Allgaier ends winless streak, captures $100K bonus

Allgaier won the seasons first $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus.

Not only did Justin Allgaier end an 80-race winless streak in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday at Phoenix International Raceway but he also won the season’s first $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. Talk about a great win.

Allgaier held off Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney after a restart with four laps remaining to win the DC Solar 200, his first win since 2012 and fourth of his career.

“Last year was tough,” Allgaier told reporters after the race. “You know, we had really good runs all year and never were able to get to Victory Lane. But these guys fought hard. We have the same group guys we had last year, and to be able to do it here at Phoenix — obviously first race for Xfinity Dash-4-Cash.”

Elliott Sadler, Tyler Reddick, William Byron and Allgaier qualified for the Dash4Cash bonus earlier in the race by finishing in the top two at the end of Stage 1 and 2 but Allgaier was in front when it mattered most.

Blaney finished second, followed by Jones, Byron and Sadler.

The 200-lap race featured six lead changes and 10 cautions, most notably a wreck and retaliation from Austin Dillon. The Cup Series regular Dillon tracked down Cole Custer and hit his car under caution after being spun by Custer just moments before in the waning laps of the race, prompting NASCAR to take action.

Dillon was parked after the red-flag incident and will have to explain his actions in a meeting with NASCAR officials.

