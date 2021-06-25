5 Former NFL players who should become head coaches

In the last 21 years, there have been 117 head coaches hired in the NFL. Of those 117, just 25% (about 30) were former NFL players, while most assistants and coordinators were former pros.

Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy, Zac Taylor, Dan Campbell and Mike Vrabel are just a few of the current head coaches with NFL playing experience. There are a handful of former players that you can look at and see as potential NFL head coaches. Some are currently coaching at the high school level and others have gone down the path of broadcasting.

Former NFL Players with Head Coach Potential

#1 - Phillip Rivers, QB, Chargers and Colts

The running joke for years has been that Phillip Rivers has enough kids to be an NFL head coach and just use his family as a team. Having nine children is similar to being a head coach if you think about it. Rivers is one of the best NFL QBs to have never been to a Super Bowl.

After a 17-year career, Rivers has followed his life-long dream of following in his father's footsteps as a high school coach in his home state of Alabama. He began his first tenure as head coach at St. Michael Catholic School last month.

Rivers is 39 and just beginning his coaching career. There is still time before he can make it back to the NFL. He could end up skipping any head coach experience with a college and could start as an OC or QB coach.

He was a prolific passer in the league with three NFL passing titles under his belt. Again, his kids are still quite young and Rivers might not consider a heavier schedule until they are older.

#2 - Josh McCown, QB, Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Bucs, Browns, Jets, Eagles, Texans

As you can tell, Josh McCown has quite the resume in the NFL with 12 different teams in 18 seasons. He's worked with more than a dozen different head coaches in that span. He started his career in Arizona and has personally watched the passing style evolve within the NFL. He's had to adapt to it himself and worked closely with the new generation of dual-threat QBs.

In the middle of his NFL career, McCown worked as a volunteer QB coach for Marvin Ridge High School in North Carolina. He worked it into his NFL schedule whenever he could, even serving as a scout. Back in 2020, the Eagles were interested in hiring him as an OC or QB coach, but no deal was made.

McCown is currently serving as the QB coach at his son's high school back in Charlotte, North Carolina. Similar to Rivers, McCown could skip any time in the NCAA before starting his path to becoming an NFL head coach. He could easily serve as an OC this year. The Denver Broncos stand out as a destination where McCown could make an impact.

#3 - Deion Sanders, DB/KR, Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, Ravens

Sanders may have the best chance of anyone on the list to become an NFL head coach. The Hall of Famer played 14 years in the NFL and is one of the best pass defenders to play the game.

He started his coaching career as the head coach of the Prime Prep Academy, a school he helped create. He later became the OC at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill High School, where his sons played. In 2020, Sanders took on the role of head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi, where he will also coach his sons. He had a 4-3 record during the pandemic.

Deion Sanders is the only one on the list to already have collegiate coaching experience. He will likely want to coach there at least until his sons attend the school. He may get lucky and be able to continue the trend of coaching his sons in some capacity in the pros.

#4 - Luke Kuechly, LB, Panthers

Luke Kuechly cut his amazing NFL career short after just eight seasons. He stated that he wanted to retire on his own terms and be able to live comfortably in his retirement.

The ninth overall pick in 2012, Kuechly was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year the following season. He only missed the Pro Bowl once (in his rookie season) and is a future Hall of Famer.

It's unclear what the future holds for Kuechly and if he would be interested in an NFL head coach position. He debated between broadcasting and coaching before taking a role as a scout for the Panthers. He resigned during the 2021 offseason.

Kuechly obviously has the mind and football IQ to be considered for a coaching job in the NFL. He could find a role in Washington with his former head coach Ron Rivera.

#5 - Alan Faneca, OL, Steelers, Jets, Cardinals

Alan Faneca played the majority of his 13 years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowler helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL and was a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee.

Faneca lost more than 100 pounds during retirement to have a better life after football. He currently serves as the head coach at Cox High School in Virginia Beach.

Faneca's wife suffered from severe postpartum depression following their youngest's birth. It seems unlikely that he would be interested in an NFL job at this time. He may not reach head coach-level but could serve in a cushy role as an OL coach.

Honorable Mentions

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys, Raiders

Trent Dilfer, QB, Bucs, Ravens, Seahawks, Browns, 49ers

