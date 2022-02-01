5 LSU players to watch out for in 2022 NFL Draft

All but two NFL teams will be planning out their strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft after Sunday. Draft boards are being constructed and we are starting to get a sense of where prospects are being projected. The LSU Tigers have had quite the success of having draft-worthy players, with 133 since 2000 (third-most), including 20 first-round picks.

WeAreNFLSU @WeAreNFLSU



The Top WR in the Draft...



#NFLSU The BUZZ is growingThe Top WR in the Draft... @Real10jayy__ The BUZZ is growing ‼️The Top WR in the Draft...@Real10jayy__ #NFLSU https://t.co/Xgc6r0HPvc

LSU Tigers have a strong 2022 Draft Class

The Tigers got off to a bad start with JaMarcus Russell as the program's first No. 1 pick since the new millennium. We all know how bad of a bust Russell was, but LSU have stepped up their game since then, including a quarterback taking part in the Super Bowl in two weeks: Joe Burrow. With players like Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin and Andrew Whitworth, the Tigers are well-represented in Super Bowl 56.

NFL GameDay @NFLGameDay



∙ 7-0 record

∙ 363.0 pass ypg

∙ 24 TD

∙ 3 INT

∙ 123.5 pass rtg Joe Burrow has been unmatched in the postseason dating back to his career at LSU∙ 7-0 record∙ 363.0 pass ypg∙ 24 TD∙ 3 INT∙ 123.5 pass rtg Joe Burrow has been unmatched in the postseason dating back to his career at LSU 😳∙ 7-0 record∙ 363.0 pass ypg∙ 24 TD∙ 3 INT∙ 123.5 pass rtg https://t.co/BqjATT2Hio

The 2022 NFL Draft should continue the Tigers' dominance in the NFL and the draft. They won't have a quarterback going into the first round in 2022, but they can still have a top-five draft pick (more on him later). Here are five Tigers to keep an eye on leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft and where they fall come Draft Day.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht