5 NFL HCs who took two different teams to a Super Bowl ft. Andy Reid and Bill Parcells

Reaching the Super Bowl is one of the ultimate goals of almost every head coach in the NFL. They have worked their whole careers towards an opportunity to one day play in the big game and hope to get at least one opportunity to do so. Though second place is never the target, appearing in the Super Bowl is still an incredible accomplishment.

Just 25 head coaches in NFL history have appeared in more than one Super Bowl during their careers. No head coach has ever won a Super Bowl with two different teams at any point in NFL history. But here are five of the head coaches who have appeared in at least one Super Bowl with two different teams.

#1 - Dick Vermeil

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil

Dick Vermeil began his NFL head coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles after a successful run with UCLA in college football. He spent seven seasons with the Eagles and helped them reach Super Bowl XV, where they were defeated by the Oakland Raiders.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



“Philadelphia is my home team. It’s where I live and deeply identify with the community”



-Dick Vermeil told me he had to choose a team when he goes into the Hall of Fame in August. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams, but his heart is in Philly “I’m going in as an Eagle”“Philadelphia is my home team. It’s where I live and deeply identify with the community”-Dick Vermeil told me he had to choose a team when he goes into the Hall of Fame in August. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams, but his heart is in Philly “I’m going in as an Eagle” “Philadelphia is my home team. It’s where I live and deeply identify with the community”-Dick Vermeil told me he had to choose a team when he goes into the Hall of Fame in August. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams, but his heart is in Philly 💚 https://t.co/PnYok0jee4

After taking 14 years away from coaching to pursue a broadcasting career, Vermeil returned and took the head coaching job with the St. Louis Rams. He helped "The Greatest Show on Turf" win Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans.

#2 - Bill Parcells

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells

Bill Parcells is considered by many to be one of the greatest head coaches of all time. His dominant run with the New York Giants included two Super Bowl rings while making the playoffs five times in eight years. He posted an impressive 8-3 postseason record.

Parcells stepped away from coaching for a couple of years following his second ring, but later returned to take the job with the New England Patriots. He helped them reach Super Bowl XXXI, but they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers.

#3 - Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves, Image Credit: Mile High Report

Dan Reeves has appeared in four Super Bowls during his career, tied for the fourth-most by any NFL head coach ever. He unfortunately lost all four of them. He joined Bud Grant and Marv Levy as the only head coaches in history to appear in at least three Super Bowls without winning any of them.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe



My thoughts & prayers go out to his family. Rest well, coach 🏾 Dan Reeves was my first NFL coach. He believed in me when no one else did, liked me so much that he forgot to cut me & created a position for me just so I can stay on the team. This one really hurts.My thoughts & prayers go out to his family. Rest well, coach Dan Reeves was my first NFL coach. He believed in me when no one else did, liked me so much that he forgot to cut me & created a position for me just so I can stay on the team. This one really hurts.My thoughts & prayers go out to his family. Rest well, coach 🙏🏾 https://t.co/NtSSbWKtRj

Reeves impressively helped the Denver Broncos reach the Super Bowl three times in a four-year span. But he was defeated in all three by three different teams. He later became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in Super Bowl XXXIII, where he was defeated by the Broncos, his former team.

#4 - Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Andy Reid had a long and successful run as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He made it to the playoffs nine times during his 14 seasons there. He helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl XXXIX, where they were defeated by the New England Patriots.

Reid was often considered one of the best head coaches in NFL history to never have won a Super Bowl, but he changed that narrative with the Kansas City Chiefs. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs returned to Super Bowl LV the following season, but were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#5 - Don Shula

Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula

Don Shula is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. He is the all-time leader with 347 career wins and his six Super Bowl appearances are the second-most ever, trailing only Bill Belichick. His first appearance came in Super Bowl III with the Baltimore Colts, where they were defeated by the New York Jets.

Shula is best known for his legendary run with the Miami Dolphins. He coached the only perfect season in NFL history when the Dolphins went undefeated and won Super Bowl VII against Washington. He won another ring the following season against the Minnesota Vikings. Shula also made two other Super Bowl appearances with the Dolphins during his Hall of Fame career.

