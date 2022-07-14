5 NFL players who dated cheerleaders ft. Rob Gronkowski, Alex Smith and more 

In addition to being superstar athletes, NFL players are also celebrities. They are popular public figures because of the enormous interest in the game they play, as well as the massive amounts of money they make doing so.

Their fame allows them to often interact with other notable public figures and celebrities, where they may form romantic relationships. Celebrity couples have always demanded a ton of media attention. For athletes in particular, dating a cheerleader has always been a storyline that peaks the public interest. Here are five NFL players that have dated cheerleaders.

#1 - Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall

Matthew Stafford spent his entire career with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2021 NFL season when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. In his first year with his new team, Stafford won a Super Bowl ring.

Prior to his NFL career, Stafford attended the University of Georgia, where his impressive college football career made him the first overall draft pick. He also met Kelly Hall during college, who was a cheerleader for Georgia. The two married in 2016 and have four daughters together, including a pair of twins.

#2 - Alex Smith and Elizabeth Barry

Alex Smith was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He has also spent time as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders. He made three Pro Bowl appearances during his career.

Smith met Elizabeth Barry when he was still playing for the 49ers. She was a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders at the time. The two of them got married in 2009 and have since had three kids together.

#3 - Matt Schaub and Laurie Flynn

Matt Schaub made the majority of his NFL starts as a member of the Houston Texans, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl twice. He was selected in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the first three and the last four seasons of his career.

During his first run with the Falcons, he met his wife Laurie Flynn. She was a Falcons cheerleader at the time, at a charity golf tournament. They married in 2008 and have five children together. They also run a charity together called The GR8 Hope Foundation.

#4 - Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek

Rob Grokowski has been one of the greatest tight ends of all time during his career with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has accumulated five Pro Bowl appearances and four first-team All-Pro selections while winning four Super Bowl rings along the way.

Rob Gronkowski met Camille Kostek, who was a Patriots cheerleader while he was playing for the team, in 2013 at a Thanksgiving charity event. They announced that they were in a relationship in 2015 and have been together since then, though they are not currently married.

#5 - Chris Cooley and Christy Oglevee

Chris Cooley was selected in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. He spent his entire career with the franchise while being selected to the Pro Bowl twice.

Cooley met his wife Christy Oglevee, who was a cheerleader for the Commanders at the time. during the 2005 season. She was fired from her position for fraternizing with a player, but the two got married in 2008.

