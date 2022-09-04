5 NFL players entering 2022 NFL season with a major chip on their shoulders ft. Julio Jones

All NFL players enter each season with a different level of general expectations. Their projected output is often determined by a combination of the success of their past recent performances, as well as their expected upcoming individual role and the team's season outlook.

Certain players will enter a particular season with more of a chip on their shoulders than others, when they feel disrespected by what's expected of them by those around the NFL or when they face difficult circumstances related to their role being changed. Here are five players who will enter the 2022 season in this type of situation.

#1 - Ezekiel Elliot

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot

Many around the league believe that Ezekiel Elliot is no longer the player he used to be. While that may be true, he is still an extremely productive running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He has never recorded less than 979 rushing yards in a single season and has averaged, at least, four yards per carry every year.

Elliot led the NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons, and while he has failed to do so in his last three seasons, he still totaled 3,338 rushing yards during that span. Many are calling for Tony Pollard to take over as the starting running back, but Zeke is looking to prove he still belongs in his featured role.

#2 - Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been seeking a long-term contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens for the entire 2022 NFL offseason. The two teams are yet to come to an agreement, leading to Jackson expressing his frustrations with the situation.

Get Up @GetUpESPN @diannaESPN says Lamar Jackson is going to play Week 1 vs. the Jets, with or without a contract extension .@diannaESPN says Lamar Jackson is going to play Week 1 vs. the Jets, with or without a contract extension 👀 https://t.co/RZKzXk0W6l

Jackson is a former NFL MVP and one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks of all time. He may feel disrepected after seeing that other quarterbacks, such as Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson, all received massive extensions this year. None of them have ever won an MVP like Jackson has.

#3 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey played in all 48 games combined across the first three seasons of his career, exceeding 1,00 yards in all three of them. He emerged as one of the best overall players in the NFL, leading the league in scrimmage yards and touchdowns during the 2019 season while becoming just the third player ever to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

McCaffrey has been unable to stay healthy over the last two seasons since his dominant performance. Many around the NFL already believe the peak of his career is behind him, but at just 26 years old, he's determined to prove he still has plenty left in the tank.

#4 - Julio Jones

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been one of the most dominant wide receivers of the last decade. During his peak that spanned six years between the 2014 and 2019 seasons, he recorded, at least, 83 receptions and 1,394 yards every year. He also led the league in receiving yards twice during that stretch while being named to five consecutive All-Pro teams.

Jones has been plagued by injuries over the last two seasons, missing seven games in each of the last two years. This has led to many around the NFL claiming he's washed up, especially after the Tennessee Titans cut him from their roster after just one season. He decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season and wants to prove that he can still be a weapon.

#5 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was inconsistent as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He, however, found much success during his breakout year in the 2020 NFL season. He helped the Browns reach the playoffs that year and win a postseason game. He followed that up with a disappointing 2021 NFL season, but was reportedly battling injuries.

The Browns decided to acquire Deshaun Watson during the 2022 NFL offseason, essentially ending Mayfield's run as their starting quarterback. Mayfield immediately proceeded to request a trade and now has a new starting job with the Carolina Panthers. He will be trying to prove that the Browns made a mistake, especially when he faces off against his former team in Week 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe