5 NFL superstars whose promising careers were shortened by fate

Every NFL player knows that, one day, their career will come to an end. Most of them generally just hope that they will get to walk away on their own terms. They usually want to decide when their career ends, rather than have it taken away from them.

Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way for all players. There have been many times in NFL history where a promising superstar is taken away from the game way too soon because of factors outside of their ability to play football at a highly productive level. Here are five such NFL players.

#5 - Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis was well on his way to becoming one of the greatest running backs of all time after a scorching four-year start to his career. He helped the Denver Broncos win two Super Bowl rings while also winning a Super Bowl MVP award and an NFL MVP award, while eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards in one season.

In the season following his MVP-winning year, Davis suffered a serious knee injury, which essentially ended his career. The time period in which he played may have prevented his full recovery, as injury rehab advancements have come a long way since then. A decade later, Adrian Peterson fully recovered from a similar injury and was as good as ever.

#4 - Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick

Travis Frederick has started all 96 games for the Dallas Cowboys across his six seasons in the league. In six years, he was selected to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, demonstrating that he was one of the best centers in the NFL.

Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an auto-immune disease, which forced him to sit out an entire year. He impressively returned for a full season after that, before retiring in his prime due to ongoing factors related to his recovery.

#3 - Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly is one of the most dominant middle linebackers in NFL history. In just eight years, he has accumulated a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Defensive Player of the Year award, while also being selected for seven consecutive All-Pro teams.

Kuechly was in the prime of his career when he was forced to step away from the game. He suffered, at least, three known concussions and was at risk of escalating complications with CTE, a highly dangerous situation. Following retirement, Kuechly said he didn't feel right mentally during his final season, so continuing to play wasn't worth the extreme risk.

#2 - Sean Taylor, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders safety Sean Taylor

Sean Taylor made a strong start to his career as one of the most electrifying safeties in the league. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in his third season and is on his way to his best year yet in his fourth season. He has totaled five interceptions in just nine games, surpassing his personal best of four in a single season.

Taylor's life was tragically taken midway through that promising fourth season. A burglar broke into his house one day, and eight days later, another intruder entered his home. Taylor was shot in the leg during the incident and died the following day due to excessive blood loss.

#1 - Pat Tillman, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman

Pat Tillman is not just an NFL legend; he is an American hero. He played just four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals, where he earned one All-Pro selection. Following his fourth season, he turned down a contract extension from the Cardinals and decided to enlist in the Army instead.

Forged® @forgedclothing 11.06.1976 - 04.22.2004 |

#GoneButNotForgotten Pat Tillman shared these thoughts in an interview days after 9/11. It wasn’t long after this interview took place that Tillman enlisted in United States Army.11.06.1976 - 04.22.2004 | Pat Tillman shared these thoughts in an interview days after 9/11. It wasn’t long after this interview took place that Tillman enlisted in United States Army. 🇺🇸 11.06.1976 - 04.22.2004 | #GoneButNotForgotten https://t.co/VQK57DMdk5

Tillman enlisted in response to the terrorist attacks on September 11th, which occurred during his final year in the NFL. He joined the Army in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom before training to become an Army Ranger. After graduating, he was deployed to Afghanistan, where he was tragically killed in battle while serving his country.

