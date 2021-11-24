5 NFL teams with the most challenging schedule after Week 11

There are just seven weeks remaining on the schedule for the 2021 NFL season. That means each NFL team has just six or seven games left, depending on whether or not they still have a bye week coming up. The NFL playoffs are quickly approaching as teams look to gain momentum down the stretch.

The remaining strength of the schedule is defined by the combined winning percentage of remaining opponents. Almost every NFL team is still alive following Week 11, so whoever they have left on their schedule can play a major factor in how the playoff picture plays itself out. These five teams have the most difficult schedules for the rest of the 2021 NFL season.

Most difficult remaing NFL schedules after Week 11

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

Remaining strength of schedule: .562

Remaining opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their last three consecutive games and are on the outside of the current playoff field. They will need to turn things around quickly if they are going to get back in the race. It won't be easy with the fifth most difficult remaining schedule in the NFL. Washington is their only remaining opponent with a losing record this year.

#4 - Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Remaining strength of schedule: .576

Remaining opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos

The AFC North is one of the best divisions in the NFL, and they all have difficult remaining schedules. All four teams in the AFC North make up the top four. This is partially because they all play each other and all have winning records, but their non-division games are also tough. The Bengals don't play any teams with a losing record for the rest of the season.

