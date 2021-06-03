5 Quarterbacks to target in Fantasy Football for the 2021 NFL season

It's time to talk Fantasy Football. The 2020 season saw a few quarterbacks who were worthy of a first-round selection in Fantasy Football drafts. There were also a few who had solid 2019 campaigns but didn't play to their full potential, which made many fantasy owners question their picks.

Get ready for the 2021 NFL season, loaded with all the information needed to get the most out of this campaign's fantasy football draft. On that note, let's take a look at the top five quarterbacks to target in the Fantasy Football Draft.

#1 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was the top scoring quarterback in 2020. He threw for more than 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Bills' offense is one of the most pass-heavy in the league, making him the best option for passing yard points.

Allen also made moves with his legs, scoring at least eight touchdowns for the third consecutive season. He also ranks among the top in pass attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentages.

#2 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

For the third consecutive season, Patrick Mahomes was one of the top fantasy football quarterbacks. Mahomes missed just one game (week 17) and still ranked among the top five in passing attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He should be at the top of fantasy quarterbacks again in 2021, with a newly revamped offensive line that should make his job a little easier.

#3 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray has been one of the best fantasy football choices among young quarterbacks.

Murray made a big jump in the top ten quarterbacks in 2020. His rushing and passing abilities make him an early first-round draft pick in fantasy football. Kyler Murray scored a combined 37 touchdowns last season and is expected to post similar numbers, if not better, in 2021.

#4 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott posted career numbers before a devastating ankle injury cut his season short. In just four games he played, Prescott was already second in overall fantasy points.

With stellar receivers, a stocked offensive line and a reliable running back, Prescott could be atop the list of quarterbacks with most fantasy football points in 2021.

#5 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has remained in the top five in all three of his professional seasons. But 2020 was one of his worst one in terms of stats. His ability to rush for over 1,000 yards still makes him a top fantasy pick. In 2021, he will also have plenty of offensive targets and get the ball in the air more.

