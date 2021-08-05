5 things the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will learn during the Hall of Fame Game

After nearly a six-month wait, football is back! The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will play in the Hall of Fame Game tonight in Canton, Ohio, commencing an unofficial start to the 2021 NFL season.

While neither starting quarterback will make an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game tonight, there's still a look to look forward to. Nearly a year after both teams were scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL has officially made it possible for the festivities to take place.

But before the induction ceremonies for both the 2020 and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame classes, let's play some football.

Hall-of-Fame game: Steelers vs. Cowboys.



Tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2021

5 things the Cowboys and Steelers will come to grips with in the Hall of Fame Game

#1 - Backup quarterback options

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will be spending extended time this training camp deciding who will be the backup quarterback. In 2019, the Steelers struggled to find a consistent backup when Ben Roethlisberger had elbow surgery. The Cowboys had a similar experience in 2020 when Dak Prescott broke his ankle.

The Steelers will play all three of their backup quarterback options during the Hall of Fame Game. Mason Rudolph will get the first quarter, Dwayne Haskins the second quarter and Josh Dobbs in the second half. Head coach Mike Tomlin is hoping to get a sense of who would be the best option at QB2.

The Cowboys will be looking at backup quarterback options in Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Both played in 2020 after fellow backup quarterback Andy Dalton was injured when he filled in for Prescott. With Dak Prescott currently injured, the Cowboys are looking for a solid option for their second-string quarterback.

Coach Tomlin has named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the Hall of Fame Game against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1T7gU37aOU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2021

#2 - A look at the 2021 first-round draft picks

Both the Cowboys and Steelers made significant draft picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Tomlin has already said that Pittsburgh's 22nd overall selection, running back Najee Harris, will play in the Hall of Fame Game as well as the three other preseason games, so that he can get accustomed to the NFL gameday routine.

With the retirement of linebacker Sean Lee just days before the NFL Draft, the Cowboys will bring youth to their defense with first-round pick Micah Parsons. Parsons should be able to make an immediate impact with the departure of Lee and recent injury issues with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Both teams will be able to get a feel for how their first-round picks fit into their respective teams this season.

#3 - Determining the production of the offensive line

The Cowboys and Steelers both have concerns over their offensive lines. The Steelers are practically in a rebuild and will hope the four preseason games help bring consistency to their young linemen.

The Cowboys have seen their veterans rehab injuries since last season and there are some minor injuries in play so far this season. But Dallas will put a lot of focus on Connor Williams as he makes position changes throughout the course of the season, showing the versatility he has on the line.

The Hall of Fame Game will give both teams their first look at the offensive lines in game action.

Today is game day! This evening's Hall of Fame Game will be the first game to feature a full stadium of fans since the 2019 @NFL season.#PFHOF20 | #PFHOF21 | #DALvsPIT pic.twitter.com/guoDZEd4Xy — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2021

#4 - The effectiveness of the Steelers' new offense

After the complete meltdown the Pittsburgh Steelers had towards the end of the 2020 NFL season, the team parted ways with their former offensive coordinator. Matt Canada is now the new OC and has play-calling duties.

Canada was the Steelers' quarterback coach last season and should be able to bring a fresh perspective to the Steelers offense, which includes an actual running game. The team will get their first look at Canada's play-calling abilities on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game.

#5 - Can Dan Quinn bring back the Cowboys defense?

The Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as the new defensive coordinator this offseason. Quinn will make his Cowboys' coaching debut in the Hall of Fame game, along with his new defensive scheme.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha