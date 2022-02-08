"Anyone who doesn't want him knows nothing about football" - Cowboys fans pray for Amari Cooper to stay onboard for 2022 NFL season

Amari Cooper is one of the NFL's most underrated star wide receivers. The 27-year-old has played three consecutive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he's had over 100 targets as Dak Prescott's favorite weapon.

Although Cooper has done wonders for Prescott's career, his contract demands a significant salary-cap figure in 2022. Consequently, owner Jerry Jones could look to move on from him by cutting him or trading him in the offseason.

Cowboys fans took to social media to express their belief that Jones should keep Amari Cooper. One fan went as far as to say this:

"Anyone who doesn't want Amari Cooper knows absolutely nothing about football."

Anthony Bellosi @BellosiAnthony Anyone who doesn’t want amari cooper knows absolutely nothing about football Anyone who doesn’t want amari cooper knows absolutely nothing about football

Pro Football Focus editor John Owning agreed that Dallas would be making a huge mistake by releasing the four-time Pro Bowler.

John Owning @JohnOwning let it be known that cutting Amari Cooper would be a bad, bad, not good move by DAL let it be known that cutting Amari Cooper would be a bad, bad, not good move by DAL

One fan took a more financial approach to his argument. He raised an excellent question as to why Jones couldn't re-work Cooper's contract, which would save almost as much money as cutting him would.

The Cowboys offense led the NFL in points per game in 2021. Cooper's eight touchdowns were a contributor to that.

Flew™ @Flew_Game Cutting Amari Cooper to save 16 mil opposed to restructuring his contract in order to save 12.5 mil doesn’t sound like a team trying to win now. He’s the best wr on the team and this basic offensive scheme only works if you have the best talent at every position. Cutting Amari Cooper to save 16 mil opposed to restructuring his contract in order to save 12.5 mil doesn’t sound like a team trying to win now. He’s the best wr on the team and this basic offensive scheme only works if you have the best talent at every position.

The public perception of Jones isn't exactly favorable right now. That's because of how the Cowboys went about retaining Mike McCarthy.

It's so bad that a fan tweeted they'll pray for Jones' downfall if he decides to move on from Cooper.

alex @mralexalfaro3 if the cowboys cut or trade amari cooper im officially praying on jerry jones downfall if the cowboys cut or trade amari cooper im officially praying on jerry jones downfall

Someone asked people in favor of moving on from Cooper why they believe that. After all, Cooper has delivered in his last three postseason games with two touchdowns and 235 yards.

JEREMY @Jeremy2Capps Please stop saying amari Cooper doesn’t show up in big games when his lines from our 3 playoff games with him look like this Please stop saying amari Cooper doesn’t show up in big games when his lines from our 3 playoff games with him look like this https://t.co/r49UsBASmO

The same fan proceeded to conclude their argument with a bold claim. He asserted that cutting or trading Amari Cooper would be the dumbest thing to have happened in "the Dak Prescott era."

JEREMY @Jeremy2Capps In conclusion, scapegoating Amari Cooper and making him a cap casualty will be the single dumbest thing the Jones family has done in the Dak Prescott era. In conclusion, scapegoating Amari Cooper and making him a cap casualty will be the single dumbest thing the Jones family has done in the Dak Prescott era.

Sports analyst Jordan Schultz also weighed in on the conversation. He was baffled by there being people in favor of not retaining Cooper. He called it a terrible idea, an opinion shared by the majority of Cowboys Nation.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher Just a reminder in Dak Prescott's last 17 games before Amari Cooper arrived, he averaged 6.7 YPA and had a passer rating of 82.2



Since then, it's a 7.89 YPA and 101.8 passer rating. Just a reminder in Dak Prescott's last 17 games before Amari Cooper arrived, he averaged 6.7 YPA and had a passer rating of 82.2Since then, it's a 7.89 YPA and 101.8 passer rating. People actually think the #Cowboys should cut Amari Cooper? That is a terrible idea, just terrible!!! twitter.com/marcus_mosher/… People actually think the #Cowboys should cut Amari Cooper? That is a terrible idea, just terrible!!! twitter.com/marcus_mosher/…

Another Cowboys fan fired back at fellow supporters who want to move on from Cooper, calling them "stupid." DeMarcus Lawrence had his name brought up as a cap casualty as well.

Lawrence has 48.5 career sacks and has been one of the NFL's best defensive ends when he's been healthy.

Phre$h.⭕️ @BALL__AllDayy bro these people talking about cutting Amari cooper & Demarcus Lawrence As a Cowboys fan let me just say we really do have some stupid, STUPID fansbro these people talking about cutting Amari cooper & Demarcus Lawrence As a Cowboys fan let me just say we really do have some stupid, STUPID fans 😭 bro these people talking about cutting Amari cooper & Demarcus Lawrence

Moving on from Amari Cooper would be puzzling, especially given that the Cowboys could potentially lose Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup in free agency. One fan made this the basis of their argument. CeeDee Lamb is talented but can't do everything alone.

Turnovers by Cowboys @JaylonNoSwiping also moving on from Coop when he is one of 3 (Lamb & Fehoko) guys under contract next season at WR (not including future deals guys signed) would be nothing short of brain dead, imo. also moving on from Coop when he is one of 3 (Lamb & Fehoko) guys under contract next season at WR (not including future deals guys signed) would be nothing short of brain dead, imo.

Finally, one fan merely said they'd lose their minds (to put it nicely) if the Cowboys lose Cooper.

Jess 💍👫💋✨🌉 @jessbelieve If we lose Amari Cooper, I’m going to lose my sh*t. If we lose Amari Cooper, I’m going to lose my sh*t. 😭😩

The Cowboys should try to retain Amari Cooper at all costs

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

Although salary cap concerns are fair, Jones must do whatever he can to restructure Cooper's contract to keep him on the roster in 2022.

The Cowboys looked like the best team in the NFL at times last season. But if Cooper isn't in the squad next year, the offense will be significantly worse off.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prescott, in particular, has seen his career trajectory skyrocket since teaming up with Amari Cooper three seasons ago. There's no justification for the Cowboys to let Cooper walk away and expect themselves to remain Super Bowl contenders.

Edited by Piyush Bisht