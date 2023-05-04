Anthony Richardson was taken fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. While many NFL fans loved the selection by the Colts, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith said to pump the proverbial brakes.

On The Ballfather Podcast, Smith shared his thoughts on the Colts and their new quarterback:

“I saw where somebody rated Indy as a top three, you know, and that's one of the things that everybody's got their opinion, and they can talk about it this time of the year, but I thought that was a real stretch. Big-time stretch. No disrespect to Indianapolis."

"One of the good things that they did is they got 12 picks out of seven rounds. So they did some moving, but I'm not too sure about the quarterback. I really think time will tell. He's a one-year starter. He's a freak athlete. But that was Indy being Indy since they'd been looking for a quarterback for the last five or six years."

Smith concluded:

"They've searched and searched and searched, and now they're gonna go with a great athlete, guy that doesn't have a whole lot of wear on his tires. But he hasn't had a whole lot of experience."

Richardson is the first quarterback taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round since the franchise picked Andrew Luck No.1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Mike Smith on Anthony Richardson's new team: "That's way out there"

On The Ballfather Podcast, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach also commented on which NFL teams had the best draft. Smith stated that the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans won the draft, emphasizing that the Colts draft wasn't as great:

"I agree with Houston. I agree with Philadelphia. And then I saw the top three as Indy being number two, and I thought, Man, that's way out there.”

Richardson taken at No. 4 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans selected a quarterback ahead of the Colts with C.J. Stroud of Ohio State second overall. Houston also traded up to get the third overall pick to select Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama. Indianapolis had a 2022 season to forget, starting three different quarterbacks, including former second-overall pick Carson Wentz.

Anthony Richardson had one season as a starter in college with the Florida Gators. The Gainesville, Florida-native threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while running for another 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

He's the only quarterback in Gators history to be taken in the top five of the modern draft.

