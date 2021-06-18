Fantasy Football: 3 players from each AFC South team with the potential to have a breakout season 

It's almost that time of year! Fantasy football is nearly upon us, and with fans flocking back to the stadiums to witness the rookies live in action, there's bound to be some fantasy football scouting early in the season.

The AFC South is likely to be in for a shakeup as Carson Wentz slots in as the Colts' quarterback. Then there's Trevor Lawrence, who's now the face of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. Elsewhere, Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans and the Texans have some issues to sort out, to say the least.

AFC South potential fantasy football breakout stars in 2021

Houston Texans

In recent years, Deshaun Watson has always been seen as the top fantasy football player for the Texans. Now, with the uncertainty around his future, there are only a few possible breakout stars to be drafted in fantasy football leagues from Houston.

The Texans signed Mark Ingram this offseason as David Johnson wasn't as effective as they had hoped. Ingram could be used as a third-down back, but that could also mean touchdowns and points for the former Ravens man.

Wide receiver Nico Collins could be a solid option as a third wide receiver in some fantasy football drafts or even as a flex. The quarterback situation could put his numbers at risk, but don't brush him off just yet.

Tight end Jordan Akins didn't have an impressive 2020 season, but he does have the potential to be a breakout fantasy football option if the Texans' quarterback situation can be resolved.

Indianapolis Colts

It may be shocking to many fantasy football owners, but the newly acquired Carson Wentz could be an obvious choice as a breakout player for the Colts. Wentz will be reunited with Frank Reich and the Colts have a stacked offensive line. The change of scenery might just give Wentz's career the boost it needs.

Michael Pittman Jr., showed what he can do in the 2020 season, but he left a lot of room for improvement. With Wentz's big arm, Pittman's abilities could shine brighter, making some fantasy football owners very happy.

One of Wentz's favorite targets in Philadelphia was tight end Zach Ertz; Jack Doyle could emulate that role in Indianapolis. Doyle is one of the most reliable receivers on the Colts roster and, if utilized correctly, he could be a solid pick for fantasy football leagues.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Laviska Shenault Jr. is being described as not only a breakout fantasy football option in Jacksonville, but as a sleeper pick in the entire league. Shenault had an impressive rookie season in 2020 with 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns even without a consistent starting quarterback. With a starting QB and a new offensive scheme, he could realize his full potential in 2021.

Travis Etienne will be drafted as a running back in fantasy football but the Jaguars plan to use him as a receiver as well. With James Robinson's 2020 season making him worthy of being an every-down back, the Jaguars are set to use Etienne's versatility and have him involved in a lot of different offensive schemes.

Trevor Lawrence was the first overall draft pick in 2021 and that usually means feast or famine in terms of fantasy football numbers. Lawrence is on a team that believes in what he can do and is providing him with the requisite offensive weapons to help him get the job done. On top of this, he isn't afraid to use his legs to get the football in the endzone.

Jags are done for minicamp and the offseason. QB Trevor Lawrence looked fantastic today and was at his best in the red zone.



20-0 is no longer out of the question. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) June 15, 2021

Tennessee Titans

Anthony Firkser made a name for himself in 2020 and 2021 could be his year to really break out. Drafting the tight end could get fantasy football owners solid points each week as long as Ryan Tannehill continues to target him.

The Titans trading for Julio Jones only helps A.J. Brown's gameplay. With Julio Jones as the opposing defense's number one target, Brown should get even more catches and touchdowns this year.

With such a solid wide receiving core, Ryan Tannehill is likely to have higher fantasy football numbers than he has had recently. Tannehill should have no problem finding an open target down the field with so many options out wide.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha