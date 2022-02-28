Five NFL stars who fought in the WWE ft. Lawrence Taylor, Pat McAfee and more

NFL stars have a mainstream appeal that other companies jump at the bit to partner with. The stars of the league are among the most athletic individuals in the world for the strength, speed, and talent the job demands of them.

One company that's no stranger to partnering with NFL stars for increased publicity is the WWE. The WWE is one of the biggest sports entertainment companies in the world. WWE chairman and founder Vince McMahon's net worth is $2.2 billion. He's never shied away from paying money to NFL players or celebrities who want to wrestle.

With WrestleMania (WWE's version of the Super Bowl) four weeks away, here's a highlight of five of the biggest NFL stars who have competed in the WWE.

Five biggest NFL stars to have wrestled in WWE

#1 - Pat McAfee

Former Indianapolis Colts punter, Pat McAfee

Before Pat McAfee became the host of one of the most viewed and most successful TV shows on Earth, he was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts. McAfee wasn't necessarily one of the biggest NFL stars out there, but he always stood out for the athleticism and power he displayed on the field.

After retiring from the NFL in 2016, nobody could've imagined McAfee would gain the mainstream appeal he's since gotten.

One of the biggest reasons for McAfee's rise to stardom was his time with WWE in 2020. McAfee worked for WWE's NXT brand and had a rivalry with one of the best wrestlers in the world, Adam Cole.

McAfee showed off jaw-dropping athleticism and didn't show any fear of jumping into an unknown world. He wrestled Cole one on one once and had one more match in NXT, making his star shine brighter with every move he performed.

In April 2021, McAfee began working weekly for WWE's Smackdown brand as a commentator. He has won over fans with the persona that he brings to the announcing desk.

We may see more of McAfee going forward, as there have been strong rumblings from insiders that he will be fighting at this year's WrestleMania against McMahon.

NFL stars don't typically work long-term for WWE, but McAfee has been the exception. As impressive as some NFL stars have been in the squared circle, McAfee's been just a step ahead of the rest.

#2 - Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Lawrence Taylor has been one of the most feared and respected NFL stars in history since he joined the league in 1981. Taylor finished his NFL career with 142 sacks and had 20.5 sacks in his best season in 1986.

As dominant as Taylor was with the New York Giants, his time with the team ended in 1993 when he retired at 34. That said, Taylor had built himself a reputation as one of the biggest NFL stars of all time by the time he retired.

The WWE wasn't going to let one of the most physically imposing players in NFL history not compete in WWE. They gave him the grandest stage to compete in.

ESPN @espn On This Date: In 1995, NFL legend Lawrence Taylor defeated Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI. (via @WWE On This Date: In 1995, NFL legend Lawrence Taylor defeated Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI. (via @WWE) https://t.co/iOsVcKzn9L

The 6'3", 237-pound Taylor wrestled another giant, Bam Bam Bigelow, at WrestleMania XI. Reggie White and a group of NFL players accompanied Taylor against the 390-pounder.

It was a competitive back-and-forth match, and Taylor shone in the role. He ultimately won with a move from the second turnbuckle in a moment many NFL stars like McAfee aspired to have of their own someday.

#3 - Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Few NFL stars are as recognizable to the casual NFL audience as Rob Gronkowski. The 32-year-old is one of the biggest crossover stars the WWE has ever had, as his time in the WWE was during 2020 when he was in retirement from the NFL.

Gronkowski is known in the NFL for his freak athleticism and brute strength at the line of scrimmage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end showed in 2020 that his skills could transfer into the squared circle.

Gronkowski won the WWE's 24/7 championship after leaping off a high distance to pin the then champion, Gronkowski's friend, Mojo Rawley.

In addition to a short 24/7 title reign, Gronkowski appeared at WrestleMania in a Battle Royal in 2017 when he was still with the New England Patriots. The four-time First-Team All-Pro wasn't a designated participant in the match. But that didn't stop him from entering the ring to shoulder tackle WWE's Jinder Mahal.

Of all the NFL stars to compete in WWE, Gronkowski seemed like the best long-term fit with the company. Ultimately, his NFL career caused him to stop pursuing his wrestling career. But McMahon will likely jump at the opportunity to bring him back whence he decides to retire again.

#4 - Kevin Greene

Former NFL defensive legend Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene is one of the most renowned NFL stars to come out of the 1990s, as he notched an impressive 160 career sacks. Greene played for many teams throughout his 15-year NFL career, but he made an impact everywhere he went.

Greene never competed in WWE specifically, but he competed for WWE's largest competitor throughout the 1990s, WCW. Greene wasn't as technically gifted or athletic as Gronkowski or McAfee in the ring. But his move set fit him well, and he fell in love with the business.

His wrestling career began in 1996 and began to take off in popularity in 1997. Unfortunately for Greene, his wrestling career ended prematurely as the NFL introduced no wrestling clauses in their contracts beginning in 1997.

Of the NFL stars to compete in the squared circle, Greene arguably had the most success on the gridiron out of all of them. It's surreal to imagine the ceiling he could've had if he wrestled in the WWE after they bought WCW in 2001.

#5 - William Perry

William Perry (Courtesy of WWE.com)

William Perry may not be the biggest of the NFL stars to have appeared in WWE in terms of star power. But he is the biggest NFL player to have wrestled in a WWE ring. At 335 pounds, Perry was a force on the interior of the defensive line for the Chicago Bears.

Perry is the only one among the players on this list who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Perry is a Hall of Famer for his role in WrestleMania II in his home city of Chicago.

Perry competed in a battle royal that featured icons Andre The Giant, Bruno Sammartino, and The Iron Sheik. His biggest target in the match was Big John Studd, who was 6'10" and 365 pounds.

Perry was eliminated from the match by Studd. But Perry got his revenge by going for a handshake and pulling him out of the ring.

The NFL and WWE will continue to have more partnerships like this going forward. McAfee having a match at WrestleMania this year will draw eyes from around the world.

